9-Year Boston Red Sox Player Announced Retirement From MLB

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox lost to the Athletics by a score of 4-3 at Fenway Park.

They dropped two out of three games in the series.

9-Year Boston Red Sox Player Retires

Also on Sunday, former Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes announced his retirement in an Instagram post.

He wrote (in part of his message): “When I look back at my baseball career, there isn’t a single thing I would change. I was able to live out not only my dream, but the dream of so many kids who pick up a baseball hoping one day they’ll hear their name called. For that, I’ll be forever grateful. From being drafted by the Red Sox out of UConn in 2011, making my Major League debut in 2014, winning a World Series in Boston, earning an All-Star selection, and finishing my career with the Marlins and Nationals, baseball gave me more than I ever could have imagined.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@kerann17: “Forever and for always we will love you, your wife and Chase & baby #2 – the @redsox adored every moment you gave us – thank you!!”

@dru227_: “Congratulations @mbarnes1313 hopefully you will continue to work in baseball in some way”

@kash_shaikh: “Congrats brother!! A legend on and off the field!! @mbarnes1313”

@ccjk12: “Magnificent career Matty B!! Congratulations🔥⚾️”

@jacob_cote19: “You and the rest of the bullpen were incredible in the 2018 postseason. Good luck in retirement”

Looking At Barnes

Barnes was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Red Sox.

In 2018, Barnes helped the franchise win the World Series (and he made the All-Star Game in 2021).

Barnes spent the final two seasons of his 11-year MLB career with the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals.

He last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season.