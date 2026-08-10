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9-Year Boston Red Sox Player Announced Retirement From MLB

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HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: Matt Barnes #32 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates in the clubhouse after defeating the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game Five of the American League Championship Series to advance to the 2018 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox lost to the Athletics by a score of 4-3 at Fenway Park.

They dropped two out of three games in the series.

9-Year Boston Red Sox Player Retires

GettyMatt Barnes #32 and Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate their teams 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Also on Sunday, former Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes announced his retirement in an Instagram post.

He wrote (in part of his message): “When I look back at my baseball career, there isn’t a single thing I would change. I was able to live out not only my dream, but the dream of so many kids who pick up a baseball hoping one day they’ll hear their name called. For that, I’ll be forever grateful. From being drafted by the Red Sox out of UConn in 2011, making my Major League debut in 2014, winning a World Series in Boston, earning an All-Star selection, and finishing my career with the Marlins and Nationals, baseball gave me more than I ever could have imagined.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@kerann17: “Forever and for always we will love you, your wife and Chase & baby #2 – the @redsox adored every moment you gave us – thank you!!”

@dru227_: “Congratulations @mbarnes1313 hopefully you will continue to work in baseball in some way”

@kash_shaikh: “Congrats brother!! A legend on and off the field!! @mbarnes1313

@ccjk12: “Magnificent career Matty B!! Congratulations🔥⚾️”

@jacob_cote19: “You and the rest of the bullpen were incredible in the 2018 postseason. Good luck in retirement”

Looking At Barnes

GettyMatt Barnes #68 of the Boston Red Sox leaves the game in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians during game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 7, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Barnes was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Red Sox.

In 2018, Barnes helped the franchise win the World Series (and he made the All-Star Game in 2021).

GettyMatt Barnes #32 of the Boston Red Sox walks off the field during the 91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Barnes spent the final two seasons of his 11-year MLB career with the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals.

He last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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9-Year Boston Red Sox Player Announced Retirement From MLB

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