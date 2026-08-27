Boston Red Sox Star Brayan Bello Makes 1-Word Post Before Yankees Series

On Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox finished their series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

After winning the first two games, they were unable to complete the sweep.

The Red Sox lost by a score of 4-0.

They now have the day off on Thursday.

Boston Red Sox Star Brayan Bello Makes 1-Word Post

Brayan Bello pitched 2.0 innings during Monday’s game.

He let up two hits and one earned run.

After the series (on Thursday), Bello made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “📍305 ✈️ 🗽”

There were over 1,400 likes on his post in two hours.

Looking At Bello

Bello is in the middle of his 5th season at the MLB level (all with the Red Sox).

He has gone 5-6 with a 4.68 ERA in 20 games (eight starts) this year.

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on March 7, 2024: “The #RedSox today signed RHP Brayan Bello to a six-year contract extension that spans the 2024-2029 seasons, with a club option for 2030.”

Bello has gone 44-42 with a 4.18 ERA in 120 games (105 starts).

He will turn 28 in May.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have completely turned their season around after a rough start.

They are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 73-60 record in 133 games.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 7-3 (and they are 39-28 in 67 games away from Fenway Park).

The Red Sox are currently 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Following the Marlins, they are now headed to the Bronx for a big series with Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees on Friday.