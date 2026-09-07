Boston Red Sox Star Brayan Bello Quickly Sends Out Post After Angels Game

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox opened up a series with the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

They won by a score of 5-2.

Brayan Bello allowed no earned runs in 5.0 innings.

Ian Browne of MLB.com wrote during the game: “Bello goes five innings, 103 pitches and doesn’t allow a run. He is in line for his first win as a starter since April 12 in St. Louis. He leaves with a 5-0 lead.”

Boston Red Sox Star Brayan Bello Quickly Sends Out Post

Right after the game, Bello made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “W 🔴 ⚾️ #66”

Looking At Bello

Bello is in the middle of his 5th season in the MLB (all with the Red Sox).

He turned 27 in May.

Right now, Bello is 6-7 with a 4.82 ERA in 23 games this year.

Social Media On Bello

Here’s what people were saying on Monday:

Just Baseball: “Brayan Bello in his first start since June 4th: 5 IP | 4 H | 0 R | 2 BB | 7 K In his return to the rotation, he tossed his first scoreless start of the season 💪”

@BOSSportsGordo: “Brayan Bello in his first start in over 3 months: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 Ks Great to see Bello back and starting and succeeding, something he mentally needed. And the Sox having the luxury of riding a 6 man rotation to keep arms fresh in Sept is huge.”

Robbie Hyde: “First start for Brayan Bello since August 22nd last year in which he didn’t give up a run. 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB Lots of sinkers, used his sweeper as his put out pitch (5 K), and his changeup looked great. Simple, and effective.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with an 80-65 record in 145 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.