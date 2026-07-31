Blue Jays’ Four-Time All-Star Open to Trade to Red Sox: Report

The Boston Red Sox are looking to make some big moves at the MLB trade deadline. The real question will be who the Red Sox think will help contribute to their turnaround season.

Although they are division rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays are sitting in last place with a 14.5-game deficit in the AL East. Coming off a World Series run in 2025, selling may be in Toronto’s best interest.

The Red Sox have emerged as a potential trade destination for Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer. Although the 36-year-old has a no-trade clause in his contract, he is reportedly open to waiving it for a move to Boston.

“George Springer could be moved as well, though his limited no-trade clause allows him to block deals to certain clubs,” wrote CBS Sports’ Julian McWilliams. “One destination that interests Springer, according to a source familiar with his thinking, is Boston.”

“The fit makes sense. Boston is looking for right-handed power, while Springer, a Connecticut native who grew up a Red Sox fan, has long enjoyed hitting at Fenway Park,” the insider added.

George Springer Contract Details

The Toronto Blue Jays are specifically interested in moving players on expiring contracts. George Springer fits the criteria perfectly. He is in the final year of a six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays.

If the Blue Jays look to deal the four-time All-Star, Springer has to agree to it. His contract carries an eight-team no-trade list.

Springer grew up a Red Sox fan, according to Adam Kurkjian of the Boston Herald. Growing up in New Britain, Connecticut, Springer said fans in that area were either New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox fans. Springer chose to follow Boston.

Springer hit unrestricted free agency ahead of the 2020 season, but the Red Sox were a team that never offered a deal to him. This led to Springer signing his six-year deal with the Blue Jays.

George Springer Provides a Right-Handed Bat the Red Sox Want

George Springer provides a right-handed bat the Boston Red Sox are looking to add. Through 78 games in 2026, Springer is hitting .234/.317/.403 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI, and seven stolen bases.

He mixes hard-hitting with productive base-running. Two unique traits for a designated hitter.

The Red Sox have Masataka Yoshida filling the designated hitter role, but he is fully capable of playing in the outfield.

With recent rumors saying Boston is open to moving Jarren Duran, bringing in George Springer is someone who would enter the Red Sox’s lineup with little to no complications.

Boston looks to be one of the more involved ball clubs at the trade deadline. They will be a team to monitor over the weekend.