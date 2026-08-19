Boston Red Sox Announce Adley Rutschman Change During Diamondbacks Series

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a 9-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, following an 11-1 victory in Monday’s series opener.

Now, ahead of Wednesday’s series finale, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy has made some lineup changes despite the offensive production they’ve gotten from Arizona’s pitching staff over the last two games.

One of those decisions involves All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, who is coming off a three-hit performance that included his first home run in Boston since being acquired on Aug. 4.

Red Sox Announce Rutschman Change

After his best day as a member of the Red Sox, Tracy has decided to keep Rutschman out of the starting lineup Wednesday, making it a notable decision.

Connor Wong will start at catcher, while Mickey Gasper will serve as the designated hitter, a role Rutschman has typically filled when he’s not behind the plate.

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 8/19 N. Sogard 2B C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B C. Durbin 3B M. Gasper DH A. Monasterio SS J. Duran LF C. Wong C P. Tolle SP.”

Red Sox 8/19 N. Sogard 2B

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu RF

W. Contreras 1B

C. Durbin 3B

M. Gasper DH

A. Monasterio SS

J. Duran LF

C. Wong C P. Tolle SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 19, 2026

Rutschman’s 2026 Season

Across his time with the Baltimore Orioles and Red Sox this season, Rutschman has logged 273 at-bats in 74 games. He’s batting .245 while slugging .414 with a .756 OPS.

He’s also recorded 32 runs, 67 hits, nine home runs and 51 RBIs.

Looking at the Red Sox

Boston’s historic month of July surged the team right back into the American League playoff race. After a recent skid last week, the Red Sox have found a bit of a groove once again.

They enter Wednesday’s finale with a 68-58 record, giving them the third-best record in the AL behind only the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.