Boston Red Sox Announce Brayan Bello Decision Before Guardians Game

The Boston Red Sox left Fenway Park on Thursday with another game that got away from them. A 2-2 tie against the Atlanta Braves turned into a 10-2 loss after the bullpen unraveled in the sixth inning.

Boston dropped to 23-32 on the season. The Red Sox had created traffic against former ace Chris Sale, and had a real chance to turn the afternoon into something better.

Instead, the game became another reminder of how thin the margin has become. Now the Red Sox head to Cleveland to face the Guardians.

Red Sox Make Bello Decision

The Red Sox announced after Thursday’s loss that left-hander Tyler Samaniego will start Friday’s series opener against the Cleveland Guardians.

Brayan Bello is expected to follow him and handle the bulk of the game.

Bello’s season has looked completely different depending on the role. As a traditional starter, he has posted a 9.68 ERA across seven outings. Behind an opener, the results have shifted dramatically. In three bulk relief appearances, Bello has allowed only two earned runs, good for a 0.98 ERA.

Interim manager Chad Tracy acknowledged Thursday that the Red Sox could not ignore that split.

“You can’t ignore how Bello has pitched behind an opener,” Tracy said.

Samaniego gets the start. Bello gets the runway after that.

Samaniego to Open Instead of Moran

Jovani Morán had opened each of Bello’s previous bulk relief appearances, but Tracy made clear before Thursday’s game that the Red Sox were weighing up different options. Morán has been effective in regular relief work, and Boston does not want to damage one useful lane while trying to fix another.

That is where Samaniego enters.

The left-hander gives the Red Sox another option without forcing Morán out of a role that has worked better later in games. It also lets Boston keep Bello in the setup where he has looked most comfortable.

Braves Series Ends With Bullpen Collapse

The Red Sox had a chance to leave Fenway with a series win. Instead, the Braves took two of three, and the finale got away from Boston quickly.

The game was tied 2-2 entering the sixth inning. From there, the bullpen could not hold the line.

Danny Coulombe struggled. Greg Weissert entered in a difficult spot, walked in the go-ahead run, and then gave up a grand slam to Ronald Acuña Jr. What had been a tight game became a 7-2 deficit in a matter of minutes.

The Braves kept adding on and finished off a 10-2 win.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The Red Sox do not have many clean answers right now. Their record shows that. Their home struggles show that. As do their bullpen struggles.

But Bello behind an opener has been one of the few ideas that has actually worked.

The Red Sox are trying it again. Samaniego gets the start.