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Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Trevor Story Decision Before Orioles Series

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 01: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are coming off losing two out of three games against the Seattle Mariners and are 4-6 in their last 10 games entering Thursday night’s series opener in Baltimore against the Orioles.

Ahead of the opener, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy elected to make a few sudden changes to his starting lineup, one of which involves shortstop Trevor Story, who recently returned from the IL and has been playing quite well.

Red Sox Announce Story Decision

Story played in his first game since May 14 on Aug. 30 against the New York Yankees, and he’s recorded at least two hits in three of the four games he’s started.

He’s 7-for-16 at the plate since returning, but Tracy has elected to give him the day off against Baltimore.

Isaiah Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop in his place. He also recently returned from the IL alongside Story and outfielder Roman Anthony.

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 9/3 R. Anthony DH M. Gasper 1B A. Rutschman C W. Abreu RF N. Sogard 2B C. Durbin 3B J. Duran LF E. White CF I. Kiner-Falefa SS.”

Story’s 2026 Season

It’s been a year plagued by injuries for Story, but in the action he did see, he was formidable.

Appearing in 45 games and logging 181 at-bats, Story has recorded 17 runs, 41 hits, three home runs and 23 RBIs while hitting .227 and slugging .417.

Red Sox Right Now

Boston is currently third in the American League with a 75-65 record and trails the New York Yankees by 5.0 games for second place. That could be the determining factor in who gets to host a best-of-three Wild Card series.

If the season ended today, the Yankees would host the Red Sox in the Bronx.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Trevor Story Decision Before Orioles Series

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