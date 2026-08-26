Boston Red Sox Fans Concerned Over Adley Rutschman Decision

The Boston Red Sox are going for the sweep Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins.

However, for the second consecutive game, All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, whom the Red Sox acquired Aug. 4, will not start.

The decision comes two days after interim manager Chad Tracy said Rutschman hyperextended his elbow on a hard swing Monday night when he logged five at-bats.

Red Sox Starting Lineup

Boston will once again turn to Connor Wong behind the plate for starting pitcher Sonny Gray.

Here’s Wednesday’s lineup for Boston:

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 8/26 N. Sogard 1B C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF C. Durbin 3B M. Gasper DH A. Monasterio SS J. Duran LF A. Seigler 2B C. Wong C S. Gray SP.”

Red Sox 8/26 N. Sogard 1B

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu RF

C. Durbin 3B

M. Gasper DH

A. Monasterio SS

J. Duran LF

A. Seigler 2B

C. Wong C S. Gray SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 26, 2026

Red Sox Fans React on Social Media

While Tracy said there’s “no concern” about Rutschman’s elbow, some Red Sox fans are beginning to worry about the catcher missing another game.

“I’m beginning to think the trade was awful!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “With an off day tomorrow, can’t rule out an IL stint as the temporary solution here. Would be able to activate him a week from tomorrow, which would be into September when rosters expand. Wouldn’t do that unless he really needs it though.”

Another person wrote, “Yikes.”

“I’ll be honest. That Adley trade looks bad. And he’s gonna be the IL stint, isn’t he? Which means another setback for him.”

Rutschman’s 2026 Season

When Boston traded for Rutschman in a deadline deal with the Baltimore Orioles, he was on the injured list.

Since making his debut with Boston, he has yet to really find a rhythm. He’s currently batting just .146 in 12 games with the Red Sox, with one home run and four RBIs.

Collectively on the year, including his time with Baltimore, Rutschman earned his third All-Star selection and is batting .236 with 68 hits, nine home runs and 51 RBIs.

The Red Sox will have an off day Thursday before starting a massive four-game series with the New York Yankees on Friday, and having Rutschman available would be extremely helpful.