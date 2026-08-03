Boston Red Sox Get Final Answer on Jacob deGrom Trade Rumors

The Boston Red Sox may have gotten a last-minute window into a potential Jacob deGrom trade, but could not have convinced the former Cy Young winner to waive his no-trade clause.

The Texas Rangers made a late decision following Sunday’s loss to the Houston Astros, which was seen as a make-or-break game for their season hopes. The Rangers went into Monday’s trade deadline as sellers, with several players expected to hit the trade block.

That list could have included deGrom, but a new report indicated that he decided to stay with the team.

Going into Monday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the Rangers could have difficulty trading deGrom, with the Braves as one of the only potential destinations.

“Unlike [shortstop Corey] Seager, deGrom has a full no-trade clause, but it’s not out of the question he would waive it to join a contender closer to his home in Florida — the Atlanta Braves perhaps,” Rosenthal noted. “Eovaldi, too, enjoys full no-trade protection. Both pitchers, though, also have big money left on their deals.”

SI.com reporter Patrick McAvoy added on Monday that deGrom could be a target for the Red Sox as well.

“Boston is relying heavily on young guys, including Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett, who are in uncharted waters innings-wise at this point in their professional careers,” McAvoy wrote. “Both have been amazing, but have thrown a lot and there’s still a lot of time left in the season. So, going out and getting a veteran starter to add to the mix wouldn’t be the worst thing. If so, the club the Red Sox should have their eyes on right now is the Texas Rangers and specifically Jacob deGrom.”

The answer quickly became clear, with Rosenthal reporting later on Monday that deGrom blocked a potential trade.

“The Texas Rangers approached right-hander Jacob deGrom about waiving his no-trade clause, but the pitcher told the team he wanted to remain with the club, people briefed on the conversations have told The Athletic,” Rosenthal reported. “The Rangers awarded deGrom full no-trade protection when they signed him to a five-year, $185 million free-agent contract in Dec. 2022. He is under contract through 2027.”