Boston Red Sox Latest Roster Decision Could Spell Bad News for Triston Casas

In case you missed it, the Boston Red Sox signed first baseman Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million extension on Friday afternoon (11/13).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote:

“BREAKING: First baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

Bauers is the first major position player in MLB to sign an extension, and the Red Sox are the lucky suitors to land the 2026 NLCS MVP.

Considering the ‘tender’ deadline is rapidly approaching, this recent roster signing could spell bad news for first baseman Triston Casas.

Red Sox’ Triston Casas Roster Spot is in Jeopardy

There is a real possibility that instead of keeping Casas on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox cut ties with him altogether and don’t tender him a contract for the 2027 season.

“Triston Casas would not be costly at $1.7 million (according to MLB Trade Rumors’ projections),” wrote Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. “But the 40-man roster spot could be more valuable at this stage, given that he has not appeared in a game since May 2, 2025, because of injuries.”

Casas was once a fan favorite in Boston, but a slew of injuries have hurt his development in recent seasons, and even if the Red Sox keep him on the roster, he’ll likely start next season in AAA.

Especially with the recent signing of Bauers, who becomes the clear starter at first base entering the new campaign.

Casas’s roster spot was already somewhat in jeopardy before the Bauers signing, so it could be a symbol that the Red Sox are ready to part ways with the 26 y/o Casas.

Why the Red Sox Should Cut Ties with Casas

Well, if the injury concern isn’t a major issue to begin with, Triston Casas also just hasn’t been that productive at the plate in the last two seasons he’s played.

While that could be traced back to the injuries, Boston’s front office may not have the same idea.

In 2025, across 29 games played, Casas batted .182 with an OPS+ of 62.

It was certainly a small sample size, but also playing in just 92 games since the start of 2024 isn’t going to warrant a guaranteed spot back on the roster.

If Casas is welcomed back to the Red Sox roster, he’ll certainly have to earn a spot, and if the Red Sox make any other moves to add bats this Winter, that could just push Casas back out of the fold further.