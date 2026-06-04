Boston Red Sox Get Ceddanne Rafaela Update After Injury Scare

The Boston Red Sox finally gave Fenway Park something different on Wednesday. Not another quiet night. Not another narrow home loss. Not another explanation for why the road version of this team has looked more comfortable than the one playing in Boston.

The Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-1, finished with 15 hits, and produced one of their most complete Fenway performances of the season.

But the night still came with a scare.

Red Sox Get Rafaela Injury Scare

Ceddanne Rafaela hit the center-field wall hard in the seventh inning while chasing a ball off the bat of Adley Rutschman.

Rafaela stayed down briefly after the collision, and for a team that has already dealt with enough frustration this season, the concern was obvious.

The good news came after the game.

Rafaela confirmed he was OK, and his only real frustration was that he did not make the catch.

“I’m always gonna give my 100% for my pitchers out there,” Rafaela said.

Red Sox Finally Break Through at Fenway

The Red Sox needed more than a clean injury update Wednesday. They needed a response. They got one.

Boston’s lineup had a hit from every starter by the end of the fifth inning. Wilyer Abreu drove in three runs. Rafaela finished with three hits. Caleb Durbin kept his extra-base surge going. The Red Sox scored five runs in the fifth, which gave them more breathing room than they have had in most of their Fenway games this season.

The Red Sox have had enough small sparks this season. A strong road series. A big swing. A promising start. Then the momentum disappears.

Wednesday was different because the pieces actually stacked.

The offense added on. The crowd had something to respond to. The game did not turn into another late scramble. For one night, Fenway looked like a place where the Red Sox could settle in instead of tighten up.

That is a start.

Payton Tolle Gives Boston Needed Stability

Payton Tolle made sure the offense had room to work.

The left-hander gave Boston six shutout innings, working through early traffic before settling into control. He held Baltimore down, leaned heavily on hard stuff, and kept the Orioles from turning the game into the kind of back-and-forth night that has hurt the Red Sox too often.

It was not just effective. It was refreshing.

Tolle pitches with a looseness that stands out, especially on a team that has spent so much time searching for answers at home. He attacks hitters. He works with confidence. He looks like someone who enjoys the stage instead of feeling swallowed by it.

That matters at Fenway right now.

The Red Sox do not need one start to become a season-changing moment. They have been through too many false starts for that. But they did need a game that felt lighter, and Tolle gave them that.

Six scoreless innings will do it.

Final Word for the Red Sox

One win does not fix Boston’s home record. The Red Sox know that. They have already had enough moments this season that looked like turning points before fading into something smaller.

But Wednesday gave them a few things they needed. Rafaela is OK. The lineup finally broke through at Fenway. Tolle gave them real innings.

That is enough for one night. Now they have to make it mean something.

A chance to win the series comes next.