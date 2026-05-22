Red Sox Give Frustrating Injury Update on Star Outfielder

The Boston Red Sox will have to be without star outfielder Roman Anthony for a little while longer. Anthony previously suffered an injury on a check swing during a matchup against the Detroit Tigers on May 4. The slugger was forced to leave the game before finishing his at-bat.

Although Anthony was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 5, he has remained out of action. Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy has been somewhat vague in his responses to how long the star will be sidelined. Sam Kennedy, the club’s president and CEO, has tried to shed more light on the issue.

The exec appeared on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on May 22 to discuss all things Red Sox. According to fellow WEEI personality Rob Bradford, Kennedy denied rumors that Anthony suffered a full-blown ligament tear in his finger. Instead, the exec claimed that the star’s injury was a sprain in the base of his ring finger. WEEI’s official Twitter account reposted Bradford’s tweet.

Anthony was set to begin baseball activities on May 18 in an attempt to make a comeback. Nevertheless, Boston shut down the star after he experienced soreness while taking some swings. At the time, Tracy informed MassLive that the Red Sox would let Anthony rest for at least a few days. The club had hoped that a cortisone shot would help the outfielder progress faster, yet he still suffered the setback.

Roman Anthony is One of Several Boston Red Sox Hitters to Underachieve in 2026

Anthony recently admitted that he was not at his best before going down with the injury. After an impressive showing at the World Baseball Classic with Team USA, the youngster was supposed to be a key hitter for the Boston Red Sox in 2026. He, however, was slashing just .229/.354/.321 in 30 total games before getting injured. “Kind of a letdown, honestly,” Anthony said of his 2026 season, as reported by The Boston Globe. “Short sample size, but I wasn’t where I wanted to be.”

Nevertheless, the outfielder has not been the only disappointing Red Sox player this season. Despite entering the campaign with high hopes, Boston is currently five games under .500 and 11.5 games out of first place. Offense has undoubtedly been the team’s biggest weakness so far. In fact, they have averaged just 3.69 runs per game on the season. This is the lowest figure in the entire American League.

Boston Could Become Sellers if Struggles Continue

Due to their precarious place in the standings, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden believes the Boston Red Sox may become sellers in the trade market. According to the former exec, the club could look to offload an outfielder (not likely to be Anthony) to address their subpar infield situation. Nevertheless, things could change if Boston begins to get hot.

Thanks to some stellar pitching, the Red Sox are coming off a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals. Boston will look to continue this winning run against the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. The club will remain at home for the next week before going out on the road on May 29.