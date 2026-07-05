Red Sox Make Roman Anthony Decision During Road Trip

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-1 on Saturday night in Anaheim, extending one of the better stretches of their season. The win pushed their record to seven victories in the last nine games.

Home runs from Willson Contreras and Romy Gonzalez powered the offense, and Sonny Gray turned in another strong start to keep the momentum going.

The results have given the Red Sox something to build on heading into the second half. But while the team was taking care of business on the field, interim manager Chad Tracy shared an update on one of the most important players in the organization.

Tracy Provides Update on Anthony

Roman Anthony is headed to Florida.

Tracy confirmed Saturday that the Red Sox are sending Anthony south to continue his rehab from a sprained right hand and wrist. The young outfielder remains out indefinitely, and Tracy said there has been no change in his rehab progress.

“Just getting some bodies down there,” Tracy said. “He’s going to continue to get after it.”

The Red Sox have dealt with a wave of injuries this season, and the major league clubhouse has gotten crowded with rehabbing players. Boston sent a handful of injured pitchers to their Florida facility last month for the same reason.

What Boston Is Missing

Anthony was supposed to be a central part of this season.

The sprained hand and wrist changed those plans. Anthony has been sidelined for months now, and the fact that his rehab has shown no acceleration tells its own story. Hand and wrist injuries for hitters are tricky. The timeline moves when the player can swing without limitation, and that moment has not arrived yet.

Tracy has been consistent on that point, offering updates without overpromising on when Anthony might be back in the lineup.

The Red Sox Keep Winning Without Him

The good news is that Boston has found ways to produce despite the gap in the roster. Saturday’s win was a complete effort. Gray held the Angels to one run across six innings, striking out seven and improving to 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA that ranks second in the American League.

Willson Contreras launched a three-run homer in the first inning to set the tone. Wilyer Abreu drove in two more with a double off the right-field wall. Gonzalez added a two-run shot of his own, his first home run of the season.

The Red Sox have found production from multiple spots in the lineup, and the pitching staff has carried them through stretches where the offense has been inconsistent. At 39-48 overall, the record does not tell the full story of a team that has played significantly better ball over the last two weeks.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Roman Anthony is headed to Florida to rehab.

The Red Sox are winning right now, and the road trip has given them real momentum heading into the second half. The pitching has been excellent. The lineup has found a groove.

Anthony’s return would make all of it better. Until then, Boston keeps grinding without him.

The wait continues.