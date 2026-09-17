Red Sox Hit With More Bad Injury News Before MLB Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox recalled Anthony Seigler less than a week ago to help fill the roster gap left by Eli White’s foot injury. The switch-hitting infielder had contributed during a stretch that lifted Boston into playoff contention.

That fill-in role has already been cut short. Seigler went on the injured list September 13 with a right wrist issue, and the latest update paints a discouraging picture for his availability going forward.

The Red Sox are 82-70 with 10 games left in the regular season. The playoff spot is within reach. The roster is getting thinner.

Infielder Shut Down From Baseball Activities

Seigler has been shut down from all baseball activities for at least a week, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

The wrist flared up again during a plate appearance on Sunday, and he now appears doubtful to return during the regular season.

The timeline makes the math difficult. A minimum of seven days without baseball activities leaves almost no runway to ramp back up before the final game of the season. Even an optimistic recovery would push his return deep into October, if it comes at all.

Getty BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 18: Anthony Seigler #48 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out during a game at Fenway Park on July 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

What Seigler Brought to Boston

Seigler arrived from the Milwaukee Brewers in February alongside Caleb Durbin and Andruw Monasterio. After joining the big league roster in late June, he became part of a stretch that saw Boston win at a historic pace.

He delivered a 4-for-5 performance against the Blue Jays in July that included a leadoff homer and two doubles. In August, he lined a ninth-inning triple that gave Boston the lead against the Marlins when the team needed it most.

Across 171 plate appearances this season, Seigler slashed .250/.331/.405 with three home runs and 13 RBIs. His positional versatility and switch-hitting made him a valuable bench piece for a team building toward October.

Getty Anthony Seigler of the Red Sox.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Anthony Seigler was brought back to help. Less than a week later, the Red Sox are dealing with another absence.

The wrist issue is the latest in a string of roster hits Boston has absorbed down the stretch. White is done for the regular season. Ceddanne Rafaela remains out until next week. The depth that carried this team through the summer is being tested heading into the final 10 games.

Seigler did enough during his time on the field to earn the recall. Whether he gets another chance this year depends on how far the Red Sox go in October.