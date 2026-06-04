Boston Red Sox Make Brayan Bello Announcement Before Orioles Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are coming off an 8-1 victory on Wednesday.

Boston Red Sox Make Brayan Bello Announcement

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Red Sox announced their starting pitcher.

Christopher Smith of MassLive wrote: “Brayan Bello is going to start tomorrow”

Bello has gone 2-5 with a 5.63 ERA in 11 games (seven starts) this season.

He is in his fifth MLB season (all with the Red Sox).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Tyler Milliken: “Brayan Bello will make his first start tomorrow since May 17th against the Braves, per @SmittyOnMLB. Last time he faced the Orioles, he got tagged for 8 runs and 13 hits in 3.1 IP.”

Ben Campbell: “Brayan Bello (in relief) has the 4th lowest ERA of any reliever in baseball (minimum 25 IP) at 0.71 and the 7th lowest FIP at 1.71 as well Meanwhile he’s been quite literally the least valuable SP in baseball and the Red Sox cannot find an opener for him to stay in this role”

Tommy Cassell: “Brayan Bello is starting tomorrow for the Boston Red Sox. Yes, starting.”

@meteoconery: “As it should be for the rest of Bello’s days until he hopefully gets traded”

@Ringo1256: “Should be interesting”

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox come into Thursday as the last-place team in the American League East with a 26-34 record in 60 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 10-20 in 30 games at home).

Following the Orioles, the Red Sox will head to the Bronx for a series with the New York Yankees that starts on Friday night.

The Red Sox are coming off a season where lost in the AL Wild Card Series.

Chad Tracy took over as the team’s interim manager after the firing of Alex Cora.