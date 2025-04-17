Triston Casas: Big Energy, Small Results for the Red Sox

Wade into the swamps of social media, or turn on Boston sports radio, and you’ll quickly see that Triston Casas is becoming one of the most polarizing players in Red Sox history. To his fans, he’s an enigmatic, rising young star with 30-home-run potential. To his detractors, his performance across 240 career games—about one and a half Major League seasons—signifies nothing to justify his brash, occasionally haughty demeanor in the media, and his struggles to start this season are a burden to the club both offensively and defensively.

Big Bat, Big Personality

Casas has the classic slugger build—6-foot-4, 244 pounds—and came with the pedigree to match when the Red Sox selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 draft. After climbing the system quickly, he debuted in 2022 and became Boston’s regular first baseman in 2023.

Casas rebounded from a dreadful April—he hit just .137 that month—to finish 2023 with a .263 average, 24 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a .367 on-base percentage across 132 games. His blend of plate discipline and power earned him AL Rookie of the Month honors in July and a third-place finish in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

Off the field, Casas became a media favorite, known for his relaxed persona, in-game interviews, and eccentric habits like painting his fingernails and stretching shirtless in the outfield before games.

Clubhouse Tension, Cold Starts

Casas’ initial off-field antics and outspoken personality rubbed some in the Red Sox clubhouse the wrong way, particularly veteran players. According to multiple reports, several veterans were irked by Casas’ behavior during his rookie season, which they viewed as immature and lacking awareness of clubhouse dynamics.

That friction resurfaced this spring when Casas made headlines for candidly critiquing the team’s projected lineup, a move that also didn’t sit well internally. While the first baseman later clarified his comments, the episode highlighted a lingering tension between his bold media presence and how it’s perceived behind closed doors.

Perceptions aside, Casas hasn’t turned his ballyhooed potential into consistent production. In 2025, he’s off to another frustrating start—through 18 games, he’s hitting .172 with one home run, three RBIs, and a .243 OBP. The power that’s evident in advanced metrics hasn’t shown up in the box score, a big reason he was a primary focus of offseason trade talks, most notably with the Seattle Mariners.

Defensively, Casas is serviceable but unsteady. He’s stiff around the bag and has trouble handling tough throws. He’s also one of the slowest players on the team.

Injuries have also been an issue. Right shoulder inflammation ended his 2023 season early, and a fractured rib forced him to miss the majority of the 2024 season. Those setbacks may or may not have slowed his development, but they have raised concerns about his long-term durability.

Casas has expressed interest in a long-term deal but has turned down initial offers from Boston.

“My team, my agency, didn’t seem to think that the dollar amount the Red Sox put forward was the value that [the agents] see in me as a player,” Casas told reporters this spring. “I don’t particularly know what my value is as a player, so I can’t really argue with [what] the professionals in my agency are saying.”

His fans say the hype-worthy season is always the next at-bat away. Critics, meanwhile, would be content with a solid three-game series at the plate before any further discussion of him as Boston’s first baseman of the future.