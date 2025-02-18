Triston Casas Takes Manager’s Seat, Unveils Vision for ’25 Red Sox

With just 222 career games under his belt, Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas doesn’t have the clout to publicly call out team management, but that didn’t stop the 25-year-old from spilling his guts on the team’s potential new look heading into the 2025 season.

In a scrum with reporters in Fort Myers Tuesday, Casas was asked to weigh in on the possibility of Rafael Devers abandoning third base in favor of newly acquired Gold Glove infielder Alex Bregman.

“I think it’s Raffy Devers’ position,” the Red Sox first baseman said, according to MassLive.com. “I think he’s the third baseman, and at this point, that’s where it stands,” he added. “I think his defense is improving every year. I believe he’s the best third baseman in the league. I wouldn’t choose anyone over him. So, I think he should play third base.”

Devers has led American League third baseman in errors for seven consecutive seasons. Bregman committed a league-low 10 errors in 142 games for the Houston Astros in 2024, winning his first career Gold Glove. He also led the AL in assists (242), putouts (103), and double plays turned (23).

“Third base is my position. It’s what I’ve played,” Devers through an interpreter Monday. “I don’t know what their [the club’s] plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear what my desires were, and whatever happens from here, I don’t know.”

Casas’ defense of his teammate is unsurprising, but he also has a personal stake in where Devers plays. In addition to designated hitter, the Red Sox have also considered playing Devers at first base.

When asked Tuesday if rookies Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony, and Marcelo Mayer deserve a chance at making the Major League roster, Casas replied, “No. I think we’ve got some grown men up there right now that need to iron some things out. We need to show up and see what that first little taste of us all together looks like.”

The outspoken Casas, who famously irked team veterans when he joined the club in 2022, missed 93 games last season after suffering a chest injury while swinging a bat in a game in April.

The Red Sox offered Casas in a trade to the Seattle Mariners this offseason, but were rebuffed. He was also connected to deals involving third baseman Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals which became moot following the acquisition of Bregman.

Casas’ future with the club was further blurred after the New York Post’s John Heyman predicted the Red Sox as the leading candidates to land first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when he becomes a free agent this November.