Red Sox Starting Center Fielder Named All-Star Amid Breakout Season

The Boston Red Sox will have a fourth All-Star in 2026. MLB has named Ceddanne Rafaela as an injury replacement for Aaron Judge.

This will be the first time that Rafaela has been named an All-Star in his career. Judge had won a starting outfield spot in the fan vote, but is currently battling a rib injury and is on the Yankees‘ injured list.

He joins Willson Contreras, Ranger Suarez, and Aroldis Chapman to represent the Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park. Like Rafaela, Contreras was named as a replacement after the initial rosters were released.

Suarez will be the only Boston player to not participate. The left-hander is on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain.

Ceddanne Rafaela Breakout Results in All-Star Game Honors

Ceddanne Rafaela is enjoying a breakout year at the plate and with the glove. The 25-year-old is slashing .283/.330/.438 with eight home runs and a 110 wRC+ in 2026.

The 110 wRC+ is on track to be nearly 20 points higher than his previous mark of 91 in 2025. While the Red Sox’s offense has struggled at times this season, he’s been a bright spot in their lineup.

In addition to solid value with the bat, he’s been one of the best defensive players in baseball. Rafaela is credited with +15 Defensive Runs Saved and +10 Outs Above Average in center field. That ranks second and third among qualified MLB center fielders.

As a result of the all-around value, Rafaela is on track to post his best season in terms of Wins Above Replacement. Entering play on July 10, he’s at 3.9 bWAR and 2.8 fWAR.