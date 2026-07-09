Boston Red Sox Announce Frustrating News on Ranger Suarez Before White Sox Game

The Boston Red Sox are approaching their series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon.

Before the clash, the organization announced starter Ranger Suarez has now been placed on the IL, per Christopher Smith of MassLive (via X).

Red Sox Place Ranger Suarez on IL

Due to a left groin strain, Boston has placed 30-year-old Suarez on the 15-day IL.

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic further reported (via X) that he will be missing the MLB All-Star Game. She believes Brayan Bello could start on Saturday.

Brett Harris, 28, will be stepping up in his place.

The last game Suarez appeared in was on July 5 when he faced the Los Angeles Angels.

Before his injury, he was riding a 3.15 ERA and 97 strikeouts across 91.1 innings pitched through 17 starts. He’s walked 26 batters.

As for Harris, he is quite new to the franchise.

On July 1, the Athletics traded him to Boston in exchange for minor leaguer Ben Hansen.

MLB World Reacts to Suarez Hitting IL

When the news broke, the baseball community took to X.

Here’s what people were saying:

@timbhealey: “The Red Sox put Ranger Suarez on the IL with a left groin strain. So he’ll miss the All-Star Game for the second time in as many career selections, and the Sox need a starter for Saturday (probably Brayan Bello). Infielder Brett Harris is called up.”

@tylermilliken_: “Ranger Suarez has landed on the 15-day IL with a groin strain. Recently acquired INF Brett Harris has been called up to take his spot. Makes sense with some of the injuries in the infield. Suarez avoided the IL earlier in the year, but this is his second injury.”

@BNightengale: “The Boston Red Sox, who just won 5 consecutive games to climb within 3 games of a wild card spot, now place starter Ranger Suarez on the 15-day IL with a groin strain.”

@RedSox: “The #RedSox today placed LHP Ranger Suarez on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to July 6) with a left groin strain. To fill his spot, Boston recalled INF Brett Harris from Triple-A Worcester.”

As expected, fans also took to social media to express their concerns regarding the ballclub’s persistent injuries.

Where the Red Sox Are Right Now

Boston is on a stunning five-game winning streak after their latest 5-0 shutout over the White Sox.

On Tuesday, their performance was just as impressive, ultimately posting an 8-1 win.

Now, the Red Sox have managed to climb just above the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.

Boston holds a 42-48 overall record. Far from perfect, but no longer the worst in the division.

The AL East is still led by the Tampa Bay Rays (54-36), the New York Yankees (50-42) and the Toronto Blue Jays (44-49).

Once the Red Sox finish their series against Chicago, they will head to Citi Field to face the New York Mets for a three-game stretch.