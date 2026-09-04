Red Sox Announce Ceddanne Rafaela Decision Before Orioles Game

The Boston Red Sox will once again sit All-Star center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela against the Baltimore Orioles. Eli White gets the start in center field.

Rafaela last played in the Red Sox’s 8-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on September 2. He left that game early, in part due to the club being down seven runs. Interim manager Chad Tracy said the score contributed to that decision.

However, Rafaela has not been in the lineup since. White has started the last two games in center, both against right-handers. The 25-year-old did not play in the Red Sox’s 6-5 win over the Orioles.

Tracy told MassLive’s Christopher Smith after the game that Rafaela is dealing with soreness and tightness in the right quad. He is still considered day-to-day for now, but there may come a point where a roster decision may be coming soon.

Red Sox Face Ceddanne Rafaela IL Decision

The Red Sox are nearing a decision on Rafaela’s status for a potential injured list stint. They can only backdate it to September 3 at the earliest, since his last game came the day before. Teams can backdate IL stints by up to 3 days.

If Boston elects to place him on the injured list, he’ll be out until September 13. That decision can be delayed without hurting them too much because they’re carrying an extra position player for September.

The Red Sox are more or less locked into the American League’s No. 5 seed for the postseason. They’ll want to have Rafaela healthy for the postseason rematch against the New York Yankees.

Ceddanne Rafaela’s 2026 Season

Ceddanne Rafaela has played a bit part in the Red Sox’s July surge that’s put them back in the postseason race. The first-time All-Star is slashing .282/.317/.444 with 16 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 2026.

In addition to solid production at the plate, he’s been one of the best defenders in baseball. His +15 Outs Above Average rank is second among all MLB outfielders, trailing just the Chicago Cubs‘ Pete Crow-Armstrong. Rafaela is likely to repeat as the American League Gold Glove winner in center field.

Red Sox Right Now

The Boston Red Sox are now 76-65 and in a tight grip of a Wild Card spot. They are 5.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the second spot. FanGraphs’ Playoff Odds gives them a 98.3% chance of clinching a postseason spot with just 21 games to go.

The Red Sox will start the second of a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. They won 6-5 in Game 1, in large part to Adley Rutschman’s historic return to Camden Yards.

Boston will send veteran right-hander and American League Cy Young Award contender Sonny Gray on the mound. First pitch for Game 2 is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.