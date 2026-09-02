Red Sox Get Good Ceddanne Rafaela Injury News After Mariners Series

Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela exited early from their 8-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Rafaela exited after the bottom of the sixth inning.

After the game, interim manager Chad Tracy gave an update to the Boston Globe‘s Tim Healey. Rafaela had been dealing with a bit of quad tightness of late. With the Red Sox down 8-1 at the time, Tracy decided to call it an early day for the All-Star center fielder.

Tracy noted that Rafaela could have kept playing, but exercised caution due to the score. After the bottom of the sixth, Boston had a 0.9% win expectancy according to the game’s Statcast feed. It never climbed above 4.4% afterward.

Red Sox Get Good Injury News on Ceddanne Rafaela After Mariners Game

The good news is Ceddanne Rafaela shouldn’t require a stint on the injured list, since he could have played through it. This is more like the dog days of summer, where everyone is fighting through something to get through the season.

Following their series loss to the Mariners, the Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards next. Rafaela should be back in the lineup for the series opener against Baltimore on September 3. The Red Sox will face Orioles right-hander Brandon Young.

Boston just got back Roman Anthony in their outfield. With their quest to land the American League’s top Wild Card more or less over, it’s a matter of keeping guys healthy in the final month of the season.

However, the Red Sox still have much to play for in the final 22 games. Despite getting 96.9% odds of qualifying for the postseason, it’s not over yet. Their magic number to clinch a Wild Card spot is 20.

Ceddanne Rafaela’s 2026 All-Star Season

Ceddanne Rafaela is having his best season at the plate. In 134 games, the 25-year-old is slashing .282/.317/.444 with 16 home runs and 17 stolen bases.

Rafaela is also one of the game’s premier outfield defenders. He trails only the Chicago Cubs‘ Pete Crow-Armstrong in Outs Above Average at +15. He should easily capture his second straight Gold Glove Award in center field.

The all-around value is why Rafaela was named an American League All-Star in 2026. For the Red Sox to finish the year in the postseason, they’ll need him in the lineup and the field as much as possible.