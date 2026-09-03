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Boston Red Sox Manager Makes Bold Roman Anthony Statement

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 17: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox walks to the dugout after striking out during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 17, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox will open up a big series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

They are coming off an 8-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The Red Sox also lost two out of three games in the series.

Red Sox Manager Makes Anthony Statement

GettyRoman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox prepares to receive the Wally the Green Monster hat for his solo home run from Wilyer Abreu #52 against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on September 2, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Roman Anthony recently returned from injury (on Sunday).

He finished Wednesday’s loss with three hits, including one home run.

After the game, manager Chad Tracy was asked about Anthony (h/t Tyler Milliken of Section 10 Podcast).

Tracy: “He looks fantastic. He looks really, really good… His at-bat quality is really, really good.”

Looking At Anthony Right Now

GettyRoman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox gestures to the Red Sox dugout following his first inning ground rule double against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

Anthony was picked in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level (all with the Red Sox).

Right now, the 22-year-0ld is batting .268 with 34 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 16 runs and two stolen bases in 34 games this year.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyJarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox shouts out after popping up during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on September 2, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox come into their series with the Orioles as the third-place team in the American League East with a 75-65 record in 140 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 40-31 in 71 games on the road).

Right now, the Red Sox are 8.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

GettyPatrick Sandoval #43 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Fenway Park on September 2, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following four games with the Orioles, the Red Sox will return home to host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox last won a World Series title during the 2018 season when Mookie Betts and Chris Sale were still on the roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Manager Makes Bold Roman Anthony Statement

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