Boston Red Sox Manager Makes Bold Roman Anthony Statement

On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox will open up a big series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

They are coming off an 8-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The Red Sox also lost two out of three games in the series.

Red Sox Manager Makes Anthony Statement

Roman Anthony recently returned from injury (on Sunday).

He finished Wednesday’s loss with three hits, including one home run.

After the game, manager Chad Tracy was asked about Anthony (h/t Tyler Milliken of Section 10 Podcast).

Tracy: “He looks fantastic. He looks really, really good… His at-bat quality is really, really good.”

Looking At Anthony Right Now

Anthony was picked in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level (all with the Red Sox).

Right now, the 22-year-0ld is batting .268 with 34 hits, two home runs, six RBIs, 16 runs and two stolen bases in 34 games this year.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox come into their series with the Orioles as the third-place team in the American League East with a 75-65 record in 140 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 40-31 in 71 games on the road).

Right now, the Red Sox are 8.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Following four games with the Orioles, the Red Sox will return home to host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox last won a World Series title during the 2018 season when Mookie Betts and Chris Sale were still on the roster.