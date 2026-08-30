Chad Tracy Could Be Hired Permanently by Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox could hire interim manager Chad Tracy permanently to be their manager going forward, according to a prominent MLB insider.

Tracy was named the interim manager for Boston on April 25 after the team let go of former bench boss Alex Cora due to a poor start to the season for the Red Sox.

Since being named Red Sox interim manager, Tracy has led the team to an impressive 64-45 record, as the team appears destined for a playoff spot via an American League Wild Card spot.

Yet, for whatever reason, the interim tag hasn’t been lifted off Tracy yet, and fans are wondering why, given how much success he has had leading Boston this year.

It appears that it could just be a matter of time, as Boston is giving serious consideration to handing Tracy the full-time Red Sox manager gig.

Boston Considering Hiring Chad Tracy Full-Time

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Red Sox will consider removing the interim tag from Tracy once their season ends and giving him the full-time manager gig.

“Chad Tracy may be the interim Boston Red Sox manager, but that job could become permanent once the season ends. He took a team that was going nowhere and morphed into a powerful playoff contender that will be a force in October. The Red Sox also realize that if they wait too long before extending him, he’ll be the hottest managerial free agent – behind only his predecessor, Alex Cora,” Nightengale wrote.

Other Teams Would Hire Chad Tracy in a Heartbeat

If the Red Sox do not give Tracy the full-time manager gig, then other MLB teams will hire him in a heartbeat, as he has proven this year with Boston that he is an excellent manager at the MLB level and well deserving of one of the 30 managerial jobs around the league, whether that’s in Boston or somewhere else.

Red Sox fans, of course, hope that the team inks Tracy to a long-term deal, but if Boston lets him go for whatever reason, he won’t have any trouble finding work with another ballcub.