Red Sox Taking Unusual Approach on Chad Tracy Decision

When a manager oversees one of the most successful stretches in franchise history, when he guides a team to an incredible 15-game winning streak, when he takes a group that was 10-17 and adrift in a sea of disappointment and somehow gets them back into firm playoff contention four months later, it would appear the decision on whether to keep that manager around is an easy one. But that’s not quite the case for the Boston Red Sox and interim manager Chad Tracy.

Since being promoted from his perch as the manager at Triple-A Worcester following the shocking firing of Alex Cora and nearly all of his staff, Tracy has gotten the Red Sox to play nearly .600 baseball. And, of course, that’s nearly .750 baseball since late June. because of that turnaround, Tracy is a favorite to win the American League’s Manager of the Year award.

But yet, even as we prepare for the Red Sox’s stretch run next month, Tracy still carries that telling adjective on his title: He is the interim manager.

Chad Tracy Has Not ‘Gotten Into It’ With Red Sox Yet

As Red Sox beat reporter Chris Cotillo notes this week, though the notion of keeping Tracy would appear to be a no-brainer decision, team president Craig Breslow is not pulling any triggers on making Breslow the manager just yet. In fact, Cotillo noted that the Red Sox probably won’t take off the interim tag until the offseason and are likely to consider other candidates for the manager’s job.

Said Tracy when asked about the situation recently: “We haven’t gotten into it a whole lot yet. I know that if and when the time comes, Brez will come to me. I talk to Brez every day. The communication and structure there is outstanding. We’re in sync and focused on what we’re doing. If the time comes, I know he’ll come to me if it gets there.”

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Little to Criticize With Chad Tracy

The question, though, is how much more does Breslow need to see? The Red Sox were lost, but they’ve been found under Tracy. There may have been some quibbles with how he characterized injuries in the early part of his tenure, downplaying the hand injury suffered by Roman Anthony and the shoulder injury of Garrett Crochet, but he can hardly be blamed there.

His management of the bullpen and rotation has been very solid, and the way he has handled position players–many of whom he managed in Worcester and knows very well–has been nearly flawless.

But Cotillo writes: “At this time, a baseball source said over the weekend, Tracy getting Boston’s full-time managerial position before next season is more likely than not. Still, the Red Sox, at least at this point, appear intent on being deliberate in their decision-making process. … It appears the club may be comfortable waiting until a decision is actually needed — at some point after the season — before making one.”

Red Sox to Work Out a Deal ‘Soon’?

Earlier this month, in an interview with WEEI in Boston, team CEO Sam Kennedy did indicate that he expected a move on Tracy “soon.” But Cotillo’s report contradicts that.

Said Kennedy: “I think that will be discussed between him and Brez at the appropriate time. Again, it’s just obvious to everybody what a great job he’s done. So I know him and Brez will talk about that at the right time.

“He and the front office are focused on the task at hand, so that will get addressed and we’ll go from there. I mean, it’s obviously on everybody’s mind, and let’s be honest, it’s really important that we have that settled at some point here. That conversation will happen here between those two guys at some point here soon, I think.”