Boston Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Drops Honest Quote After Losing Series To Nationals

Just when you think the Boston Red Sox are turning a corner in 2026, they head back in the wrong direction. Looking for a spark of any kind, they returned home from losing two out of three to the Colorado Rockies to sweep the New York Yankees.

The way they did it on Sunday night, blowing a 2-0 ninth-inning lead to rally from a 4-2 deficit in the bottom of the 10th to win 5-4, was the spark they needed. After taking the series opener against the Washington Nationals, they were looking to finish off the series with at least one win.

It didn’t happen. In fact, it was a frustrating end to a homestand with two straight losses to the Nationals. After Wednesday’s game, interim manager Chad Tracy didn’t beat around the bush about the homestand as a whole.

Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy Reacts to 5-2 Homestand

It is still a long shot, at best, to think that the Red Sox can get back in the American League wild-card race. They are six games out of the final spot heading into the final three series before the All-Star Break. Sweeping the Yankees gave Boston a ton of momentum.

However, after beating Washington in the series opener, the Red Sox were severely outplayed over the final two games after Willson Contreras’ second ejection in as many games. They lost 8-1 on Tuesday and 10-2 on Wednesday to finish the homestand at 5-2. Oh, what could have been.

“Call it a really good homestand [that] could have been a great homestand,” said Tracy, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “You’re going into today feeling, ‘Let’s make this a great homestand.’ But you don’t get on the plane feeling like 5-2 is bad. We’re in a much better position than we were when we got back home.

“We’ve got a day off, we haven’t had one in a while. Rest, recover, and then try to go have three really good series on the road, see if you can win a few series, and put yourself in a better position leading into the break. That’s the mindset.”

What was frustrating and concerning for Boston is they way Connelly Early and Payton Tolle had their outings end. Early left after the fourth inning on Tuesday with left elbow inflammation with a 1-0 lead. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday. Tolle was roughed up from the first pitch. He allowed six runs on seven hits in three innings in the series final.

Boston Red Sox Face Nine-Game Road Trip Before All-Star Break

Boston heads West again for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels beginning on Friday night. They then have three against the suddenly competitive Chicago White Sox. They finish up with three against the underachieving New York Mets in the Big Apple.

The problem is that Contreras is facing a suspension for his actions on Tuesday night. Losing your best bat on the road would be less than ideal. However, that’s where they’re at, and Tracy was hoping for at least one more win against Washington. Instead, a 5-2 homestand feels like a missed opportunity.