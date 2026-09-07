Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy Drops Honest Assessment After Sweeping Orioles

After dropping two out of three games to the Seattle Mariners last week at home, the Boston Red Sox hit the road for a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles with their four top pitchers lined up.

After giving up a whopping 25 runs over three games to the Mariners, the Red Sox pitching made a statement in the four games against the Orioles. Boston allowed five runs in the first game; they allowed one run over the final three games. Boston ended up putting Baltimore’s playoff hopes to bed with a four-game sweep with a 3-1 win on Sunday.

In the series finale, left-hander Payton Tolle threw another gem after getting hit hard by the Mariners last Monday night. After the sweep, interim manager Chad Tracy didn’t mince words about how his staff looked over the weekend.

Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy Drops Honest Quote After Sweeping Orioles

Looking to complete the sweep, Tracy handed the ball to Tolle. He was due for a big start and that was the case. The former TCU star allowed a first-inning run and ended up throwing five more shutout innings. He scattered just four hits and struck out 12. Erik Miller, Jovanni Morán and Aroldis Chapman combined for three scoreless and hitless innings to complete the sweep.

“Yeah, that’s the whole series,” Tracy said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “It was an amazing performance by our entire pitching staff for four days. It was awesome, but Tolle today was fantastic. And then the guys coming out of the ‘pen were awesome. Chappy gets the 400th save. Can’t say enough about the way we threw the ball this weekend.”

Ranger Suárez and Sonny Gray each had a scoreless outing against Baltimore on Friday and Saturday night, respectively. However, after allowing a run Sunday, Tolle settled in quickly over the last five innings, and Tracy knew right away it was going to be a good outing from what he saw.

“What I usually do. He had plenty of velocity early,” Tracy said, per Browne. “He carried it late. Used his off-speed stuff effectively. For the most part, he controlled counts. Used his fastball very effectively. Stayed with it until they proved they were going to hit it. He was just really, really good.”

Eli White Provides Pitching Staff With Run Support

Boston responded in the top of the second inning with the only runs Tolle would need. Newly acquired Eli White hit a three-run home run off Kyle Bradish for a 3-1 lead. Why is White in the lineup? He’s replacing Ceddanne Rafaela, who was placed on the injured list on Sunday.

“I think I’m getting consistent at-bats, and you can kind of get in the groove a little bit, and so yeah, I feel like I’m in a good spot at the plate,” said White, per Browne. “I’m just trying to keep it rolling.”

He will need to keep it rolling on Monday when Boston opens a home stand against the Los Angeles Angels. Boston will start Brayan Bello, and if they are going to keep the streak going, they will need White to produce again.