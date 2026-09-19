Hi, Subscriber

Boston Red Sox Announce Aroldis Chapman Update During Rays Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox looks on prior to the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox opened up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They won by a score of 4-2.

The two teams will continue action on Saturday afternoon.

Gabrielle Starr of The Boston Herald wrote: “Red Sox take the series opener 4-2, despite issuing 9 walks, one shy of their season high. They are 84-70, and if the Rangers can hang on to beat the Blue Jays, the magic number will be ONE.”

Boston Red Sox Announce Aroldis Chapman Update

GettyAroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on September 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Also on Friday, the Red Sox announced an update on Aroldis Chapman.

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “Closer said he won’t pitch this weekend but should return for the final homestand, which starts on Sept. 22”

GettyCatcher Adley Rutschman #31 and pitcher Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate a 6-5 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 03, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chapman last pitched in a game on September 13.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Red Sox.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Boston Red Sox Announce Aroldis Chapman Update During Rays Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x