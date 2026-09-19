Boston Red Sox Announce Aroldis Chapman Update During Rays Series

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox opened up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They won by a score of 4-2.

The two teams will continue action on Saturday afternoon.

Gabrielle Starr of The Boston Herald wrote: “Red Sox take the series opener 4-2, despite issuing 9 walks, one shy of their season high. They are 84-70, and if the Rangers can hang on to beat the Blue Jays, the magic number will be ONE.”

Boston Red Sox Announce Aroldis Chapman Update

Also on Friday, the Red Sox announced an update on Aroldis Chapman.

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “Closer said he won’t pitch this weekend but should return for the final homestand, which starts on Sept. 22”

Chapman last pitched in a game on September 13.

He is in the middle of his second season with the Red Sox.