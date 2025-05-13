Conflicting Reports Could Spur Further Trade Talk Involving Red Sox Former Top Prospect

From an outsider’s perspective, Ceddanne Rafaela’s unwelcome approach at the plate could soon make him an outsider with the Boston Red Sox.

But one well-placed insider responded that this was the first time he had heard about supposed angst over the 24-year-old center fielder’s free-swinging nature.

Sean McAdam of MassLive stirred the pot with a single paragraph in the news and notes section at the end of his “Some Things I Think I Think” report on Sunday:

“There’s some growing frustration within the Red Sox organization about outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela. More than once, Rafaela has been advised in the dugout to take the first pitch in his next at-bat, only to swing freely minutes later. Rafaela showed in spring training that he could be more selective at the plate, but that discipline has mostly disappeared in the regular season.”

Early Signs of Discipline at Plate Disappear for Ceddanne Rafaela

It was a promising few weeks in the Grapefruit League for the “more selective” Rafaela, who slashed .316/.409/.526 and had six walks compared to four strikeouts in 44 plate appearances. Given that Rafaela had walked just 15 times vs. 151 strikeouts in 571 trips to the plate in 2024, his first full MLB season, there was hope in Red Sox nation that perhaps Rafaela had turned a corner.

Alas, Rafaela’s selectiveness did not make the trip north after spring training ended, as he has 24 strikeouts and eight walks in his first 128 plate appearances of the regular season. And now McAdam’s report, which seemingly came from a source in the know, has spurred discussion about the possibility of Rafaela being on the outs with his coaches and teammates.

“These are the things that would get guys mad at you, and then also coaches down on you, and then they would send you out,” said former major leaguer A.J. Pierzynski on the “Foul Territory” podcast.

“I think there’s a shift in Boston that maybe Ceddanne doesn’t necessarily see or something, and … the shift is we’re going to win, we’re going to take team at bats and that’s what you have to do,” added Erik Kratz, Pierzynski’s co-host on the podcast. “Not every hit is as productive as some at bats are productive that don’t come to fruition with a hit. You’ve got to play together, all nine in the lineup, and this is a case where he’s just probably got to learn.”

Boston Coach Refutes Suggestion of ‘Growing Frustration’ With Ceddanne Rafaela

But according to Red Sox assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson, the suggestion that team officials have grown weary of Rafaela ignoring instructions to be more patient at the plate is much ado about nothing. Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that highlighted McAdam’s report, Lawson simply stated, “This is news to me.”

However, this development is almost certain to spur additional calls for Boston to use Rafaela, a former top-3 prospect for Boston prior to his MLB debut in 2023, as a trade chip.

While the Red Sox signed Rafaela to an eight-year, $50 million contract before the 2024 season, many now view Rafaela as an impediment blocking the inevitable promotion of top prospect Roman Anthony. Plus, given Rafaela’s defensive prowess, he could be an important piece in a package that might bring a pitcher back to Boston.