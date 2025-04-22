Red Sox Facing ‘Glaringly Obvious’ Trade Decision Amid Offensive Struggles

For some armchair general managers, it might seem like an easy decision to make.

Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony, the highest-rated player currently in the minor leagues, has been crushing the baseball this season, just like he has always done. In 66 at bats over 18 games with Triple-A Worcester, Anthony has posted a slash line of .273/.415/.530, with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox offense has been middling at best, struggling at worst, ranking 12th overall in MLB in both runs per game and team batting average. At the same time, Boston’s relief pitching has been less than effective for much of the season, with Sunday’s loss to the White Sox serving as a prime example, and the bullpen’s ERA of 4.47 should raise alarm bells for a team with playoff aspirations.

So as Cody Williams of FanSided recently expressed, the answer should be “glaringly obvious:” trade one of the starting outfielders for relief help, while also opening up a spot for a player who has nothing left to prove in Triple-A.

Simple, right? Except that these types of decisions rarely are. Starting with, which outfielder should Boston attempt to trade?

Ceddanne Rafaela Viewed as Tradeable Piece to Enable Roman Anthony Promotion

Most opinions seem to focus on center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela being the odd man out, citing Jarren Duran as last year’s team MVP and “an everyday staple,” while Wilyer Abreu is a Gold Glove winner who has been one of Boston’s best offensive players this season. Despite his reputation as a “defensive stud,” Rafaela, a former top 5 prospect for Boston, appears to offer the least amount of upside among the starting outfield trio.

However, while the center fielder has earned praise patrolling the vast expanse of Fenway Park, Rafaela has struggled offensively, entering Tuesday’s game slashing .209/.284/.299 with 1 home run, 10 RBIs and 4 stolen bases in 21 games. In addition, Rafaela recently signed an eight-year, $50 million extension through the 2031 season, potentially creating a roadblock for trade partners.

Further complicating matters for the Red Sox, Anthony has been dealing with a minor shoulder injury, temporarily limiting him to designated hitter duties and delaying a potential call-up. The Red Sox are exercising caution, preferring Anthony to be fully healthy and capable of handling everyday outfield responsibilities before making the leap to the majors.

Red Sox Must Weigh Ceddanne Rafaela’s Defense vs. Roman Anthony’s Offense

But given Anthony’s rapid development and the team’s need for offensive firepower, the Red Sox face a pivotal decision. Trading Rafaela, despite his defensive acumen and recent contract extension, could be a strategic move to clear a path for Anthony. Such a trade would not only alleviate the outfield congestion but also potentially bring in pitching depth or other assets to bolster the roster.

Several publications have suggested that the Mets, with the recent loss of center fielder Jose Siri, could be a logical destination for Rafaela. Zach Pressnell of Newsweek recently suggested that Rafaela could be part of a package sent to the Cincinnati Reds for starting pitcher Nick Martinez and reliever Alexis Diaz.

But as the season progresses, the pressure to promote Anthony will likely intensify, especially if the team’s offensive struggles persist. In the end, the Red Sox must weigh the value of Rafaela’s defense against Anthony’s burgeoning offensive potential. Making room for Anthony could be the catalyst the team needs to invigorate their lineup and make a push in the competitive AL East.