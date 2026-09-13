Nationals Announce Good News for Ex-Red Sox Left-Hander Connelly Early

Connelly Early was scheduled to take the mound for Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, his first official rehab start since a left elbow injury sidetracked his rookie season and sent him from Boston to Washington. The Nationals sent the left-hander to Harrisburg to face the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

The Nationals’ major league team was set to attempt to finish a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Early move arrives seven weeks after Washington acquired the 24-year-old in a trade for infielder Curtis Mead that still splits opinion in Boston, where the return has yet to pay off for either side.

Early is not expected to work a normal starter’s workload. He is expected to throw 40 to 50 pitches, according to SI coverage, after a 30-pitch Bridge League outing earlier in the week.

Early’s Elbow Injury and Trade to Washington

Early last pitched in the majors on June 30 against the team that has now acquired him, Washington, throwing four scoreless innings before elbow discomfort forced him out. Boston placed him on the injured list the next day with posterior left elbow inflammation, and an MRI found no structural damage.

Less than a month later, Boston shipped Early to Washington for Mead. The Nationals placed him on their own 15-day IL, then moved him to the 60-day IL on Aug. 22 as throwing setbacks pushed his timeline back.

“I was a little bit shocked,” Early said of the trade, according to MLB.com‘s Jessica Camerato. “Then obviously I had to pack up everything, move everything that I own into my truck. But I’m just excited to be here.”

Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, who drafted Early while running Boston’s amateur scouting, wasted no time selling his new front office on the left-hander.

“He’s just a stud,” Toboni told reporters. “An awesome get for us.”

Have the Boston Red Sox Missed Connelly Early?

Boston has not been left with an obvious hole by dealing Early. Jake Bennett, acquired from Washington in a prospect swap for Luis Perales, took the rotation turn when Brayan Bello was optioned in June and has since piled up quality starts alongside Sonny Gray, Ranger Suárez and Payton Tolle.

Bennett has thrown 105 innings with a 3.69 ERA and a sharp 1.07 WHIP, trading some of Early’s swing-and-miss upside for control. Tracy called the four-lefty group’s run “pretty impressive,” according to MLB.com‘s Ian Browne.

Boston also wanted offense. The Sox ranked near the bottom of the majors in home runs when they moved Early for Mead, though Mead broke his wrist in his second Boston at-bat, so neither side has fully cashed in on the deal.

Washington’s near-term plan for Early is modest, with a couple of rehab outings planned, possibly at Triple-A Rochester next, and maybe a big-league look before the season ends. The Nationals are betting on the lefty who posted a 3.44 ERA over 91 2/3 innings before the injury.

Born in Midlothian, Virginia, Early pitched two seasons at Army West Point before transferring to Virginia, where he helped the Cavaliers reach the College World Series. Boston drafted him in the fifth round in 2023, and he debuted last September by striking out 11 in five shutout innings.