Red Sox Get New Willson Contreras Update During Rays Series

Willson Contreras has been dealing with a hand injury after getting hit by a pitch on his right hand earlier in the week in Texas, an injury that’s still visibly swollen and bruised days later. According to Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe, Contreras showed reporters the spot on his knuckles where the pitch connected. “When I got hit, I felt my hand going numb. I thought it was bad because that’s a sign of a fracture,” Contreras said. “That’s why I came off the game.”

Initial X-rays came back negative, though further imaging is being held off until the swelling subsides. Contreras sounds confident there’s no fracture, drawing on past experience with broken bones to gauge the severity this time around.

The first baseman is hoping to take swings as soon as Sunday, though the nature of the injury complicates things given it’s on his top hand, the one that absorbs the shock of contact. He’s even considered wearing a protective guard over his batting glove if he does return. With Boston off Monday and playing the Rays again Sunday, Tuesday’s game against the Guardians looks like the most realistic target for a potential comeback. “I’m going to take it day-to-day. Of course I want to come back and play with the guys and be there for them,” Contreras said. “It’s a part of baseball.”

Contreras has now been hit by a pitch 24 times this season, tied for third-most in the majors, and 47 times across the last two seasons combined. Much of that stems from how close he stands to the plate, and he’s voiced frustration about the pattern, at one point suggesting Boston’s pitching staff should retaliate on his behalf.