Red Sox Injury Update: Latest on Right-Handed Reliever Tyron Guerrero

The Boston Red Sox got some good news on Sunday. Flamethrowing relief pitcher Tyron Guerrero should be activated from the IL soon.

While speaking to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, interim manager Chad Tracy shared the update on Guerrero. Coming off a live batting practice on Saturday, the Red Sox are confident with where he’s at in his rehab. Now, he’s going to be activated during the Texas Rangers series, as soon as Wednesday.

“The Red Sox intend to activate Tyron Guerrero from the IL during the Rangers series, Chad Tracy said. They haven’t decided what day. He is eligible to return Wednesday,” Healey reported.

The Red Sox placed Guerrero on the 15-day IL back on September 1st. He’s been battling right shoulder inflammation.

Tyron Guerrero Rounds Out an Elite Boston Red Sox Bullpen

Now 35 years old, Guerrero broke into the majors back in 2016 with the San Diego Padres. However, he’s struggled to consistently stay in the majors since then. He’s spent time with the Miami Marlins, as well as minor league stints with the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, and Los Angeles Angels. On top of that, he has had stints playing in Japan and Mexico.

The Boston Red Sox added Guerrero in January of 2026, starting him out in the minors before he broke in with the MLB team on May 22nd. Right away, he made a name for himself as a flamethrower out of the bullpen, consistently topping 100 mph on his fastball.

This season, Guerrero has a 3.26 ERA with a 1.138 WHIP and 8.4 strikeouts per nine. That’s in 38.2 innings, by far the best individual year of his MLB career so far.

In many ways, the success that Guerrero has had has been a major reason why the Red Sox have such a deep and successful bullpen. That group is, of course, headlined by Aroldis Chapman and Garrett Whitlock, who handle the ninth and eighth innings respectively. Other players, like Erik Miller, Justin Slaten, Brayan Bello, and Greg Weissert have joined Guerrero, and making it one of the deepest units in all of MLB.

Going into the playoffs, the Red Sox are also hoping to get several starting pitchers back from injury. That includes Garrett Crochet and Tanner Houck, who also are expected to work out of the bullpen when they return.

The Red Sox are Still Dealing With Injuries

Before the season comes to an end and the postseason begins, the Red Sox have one major goal. Get healthy.

That starts with the lineup, which has several significant injuries. Luckily, one of those injuries already appears to be back on track. Willson Contreras is back from the IL as of Sunday, and the Red Sox already have him back in the lineup.

Other injuries include the quad issue for Ceddanne Rafaela, which landed him on the IL. Anthony Seigler has right wrist discomfort. Eli White has ligament damage in his foot. Curtis Mead has his fractured wrist. Then, Masataka Yoshida is still dealing with his hamstring injury.

The pitching rotation and bullpen are battling injuries to Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, and Johan Oviedo, all of whom are closing in on a return. Further from getting back are right-handed relievers Justin Slaten and Zack Kelly.

Those are the injuries to players on the IL. Several other Red Sox players are also, very clearly, playing through pain. So, getting healthy in the next couple of weeks is going to be massive.