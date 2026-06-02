Red Sox’ Craig Breslow Drops Blunt Quote as Pressure Builds

The Boston Red Sox entered June in a place they did not expect to be.

Boston is 25-33, sitting last in the AL East after a start that has tested almost every part of the organization. The Red Sox made the postseason last year, changed the roster aggressively over the winter, and entered 2026 with a team that looked built to take another step.

That step has not come yet.

Now Craig Breslow is trying to explain where things stand.

Breslow Opens Up on Red Sox Struggles

Breslow was asked about Boston’s disappointing start during a recent interview with The Boston Globe.

His answer was direct.

“It bothers me incredibly strongly, it keeps me up at night. It consumes my thinking. If it didn’t, then I shouldn’t be doing this job,” Breslow said.

That is the kind of answer fans expect from the person running baseball operations.

It is also only an answer.

The frustration around Breslow is not hard to understand. This is no longer just about patience with a long-term plan. The Red Sox entered the season with higher expectations, and by June they were still sitting in last place.

Words matter less in that context.

Boston does not need its top decision-maker to sound concerned. It needs the roster to play better, the lineup to produce more consistently, and the front office to find answers that show up in the standings.

That is the part Breslow cannot talk his way around.

Red Sox Offense Has Not Matched Expectations

The frustration starts with the standings, but it does not end there.

Boston’s offense has not delivered the way the front office expected. The Red Sox entered June near the bottom of MLB in several major offensive categories, including runs scored, home runs and OPS.

That is a problem for a team that tried to deepen the lineup.

Willson Contreras was brought in to add power and experience. Caleb Durbin was added as part of a broader attempt to reshape the infield. Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer were supposed to help give Boston a younger, more dynamic core.

Some pieces have worked better than others. Sonny Gray has given Boston real innings. Ranger Suarez has had stretches where he has looked like a stabilizing starter. But the overall product has not been steady enough.

That is what matters most.

The Red Sox can point to injuries, transition, and inconsistency. All of that may be true. It also does not change the record. At 25-33, Boston is closer to having to explain what went wrong than being able to sell what might still go right.

Breslow Already Made One Major Change

The Red Sox have already shown they are willing to act.

Boston fired Alex Cora and several members of the coaching staff in late April after the club’s poor start. Chad Tracy took over as interim manager as the organization tried to create a reset.

That decision put even more weight on Breslow.

Firing Cora was never going to be treated like a minor move in Boston. He managed the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018 and remained one of the most familiar figures in the organization. Moving on from him sent a clear message that the front office believed something had to change.

The issue is that the change has not fixed enough.

That leaves Boston in an uncomfortable middle ground. The Red Sox are not far enough into the season to sell. They are not playing well enough to inspire much confidence either.

June now becomes important.

Breslow can keep evaluating the trade market. He can keep saying the right things publicly. But the Red Sox need more than public accountability.

They need a plan that works.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Breslow’s admission was honest. It was also expected.

Fans do not want the person running the Red Sox to be comfortable with last place. Concern is the minimum. The harder part is turning that concern into something visible.

Boston has already changed the coaching staff. The roster has already been reshaped. The expectations were already raised.

Now the Red Sox need the results to follow.