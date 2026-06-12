Red Sox Insider: It’s ‘Nearly Impossible’ for Craig Breslow to Save His Job

Craig Breslow’s grip on the Red Sox front office may be slipping fast. According to one respected team insider, it is now “nearly impossible” for Boston’s chief baseball officer to keep his job after this season.

The blunt assessment reflects growing scrutiny of the decisions that have shaped the Red Sox roster and their disappointing position in the standings.

Breslow has drawn public backing from ownership and team president and CEO Sam Kennedy, who addressed the matter directly on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on June 11. A firing, Kennedy insisted, is “not even on the table.” He called the season “embarrassing, unacceptable, maddening and frustrating,” but made clear that Breslow remains in place, according to NESN‘s Aaliyan Mohammed.

But MassLive columnist Sean McAdam, one of the longest-tenured Red Sox insiders working today, sees those assurances differently. Boston’s 27-39 record and last-place standing in the AL East tell a story that comforting public statements cannot really obscure. McAdam made that case in a June 12 column published by MassLive.

“It’s nearly impossible to imagine Breslow remaining with the Sox past the end of the regular season,” McAdam wrote, noting that the club has previously dismissed front-office leadership — Dave Dombrowski in 2019, then Chaim Bloom in 2023 — in the closing weeks of subpar seasons. History, McAdam argued, is pointing in one direction. And it’s not a good one for the Red Sox’s 45-year-old chief baseball officer.

Breslow’s Record of Roster Decisions Under Fire

Rival MLB evaluators, speaking to The Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier, took direct aim at the roster Breslow assembled, calling the lineup “punchless” and expressing bewilderment at the team’s reliance on Triple-A utility infielders in the bottom third of the order.

“I’m still confused on the Red Sox roster construction and truthfully how they thought it would turn out any different than it has,” one evaluator told Speier, quoted in the reporter’s recent Boston Globe report. “The holes that were there at the start of the season are still there.”

Red Sox Season Collapses as Breslow’s Future Remains Uncertain

Those holes trace directly to a series of decisions Breslow’s critics have catalogued extensively. Trading Chris Sale to Atlanta — Sale went on to win the Cy Young Award, while the return piece, Vaughn Grissom, struggled in Boston — ranks near the top of the list. Signing Walker Buehler to a $21 million-plus one-year deal that ended in his release, trading Quinn Priester before he blossomed in Milwaukee, and allowing Alex Bregman to depart after just one season have all drawn criticism to varying degrees.

Breslow also fired manager Alex Cora and much of his coaching staff in April. The team has averaged 3.7 runs per game since, down from 4.1 under Cora.

With injuries to Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony, neither of whom is expected back before the All-Star break, according to McAdam, the roster’s margin for error has effectively vanished. The offense carries a 35 percent chase rate in June, its worst stretch of the season, and the team’s power production has declined with each passing month.

Kennedy credited Breslow with building out Boston’s pitching infrastructure and delivering a 2025 playoff berth. That credibility may carry him through the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Whether it carries him into October is, McAdam concluded, a question that already has an answer. It’s just not an answer ownership has announced yet.