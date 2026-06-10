Red Sox Hit Stunning New Low at Plate as Rays Finish Three-Game Sweep

The Boston Red Sox reached a troubling new offensive low Wednesday, piling up a season-high strikeout total as the Tampa Bay Rays completed a three-game sweep and continued Boston’s slide in the American League East.

Already struggling to generate consistent offense, the Red Sox saw their lineup repeatedly overmatched by Tampa Bay pitching, turning a pivotal divisional series into one of their most frustrating performances of the 2026 season.

Boston struck out 15 times in a 7-5 defeat at Tropicana Field, a season-high total for a single game in 2026 and a jarring decline from the previous day. The Red Sox had fanned just twice in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay, according to StatMuse. Going from two strikeouts to 15 in back-to-back games against the same pitching staff is the kind of inconsistency that has defined Boston’s confounding season.

Drew Rasmussen Punishes Red Sox Lineup

Tampa Bay handed the ball to Drew Rasmussen on Wednesday, and the right-hander made Boston pay for every swing and miss. Rasmussen set a career high with 13 strikeouts across seven innings of work, according to Sports Illustrated‘s Patrick McAvoy. He entered carrying a 3.00 ERA across 12 starts in 2026 and dominated the Red Sox lineup.

Boston countered with rookie Jake Bennett, who came in carrying a 4.35 ERA. The offense gave him little support. The Red Sox became the first team since 1901 to have their first three batters each strike out in their first three at-bats of a game. The trio atop Boston’s order — Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu — surrendered the game’s early momentum before Rasmussen had even broken a sweat. None of the three put a ball in play through the critical early frames, removing any chance for the lineup behind them to drive in a run or even advance a runner against a starter who was already rolling.

Red Sox Strikeout Woes Deepen as AL East Deficit Grows

The final score was 7-5, but the game was less competitive than it appeared. Three home runs accounted for Boston’s only extra-base hits among six total hits, and a .188 batting average across 32 at-bats illustrated the struggle. Fifteen strikeouts in 32 at-bats do not leave much room for sustained rallies.

The franchise record for strikeouts in a single game stands at 23, set in a 10-inning win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Sept. 25, 2016. Wednesday’s total did not approach that number, but it represented Boston’s highest strikeout total of the 2026 season. Combined with the historical note involving the top of the lineup, the performance carried significance beyond a routine rough day at the plate.

Boston dropped to 27-39 and sits last in the AL East, now 13 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay, which improved to 40-25 with the sweep. The Red Sox rank 29th in MLB in runs scored, according to StatMuse.

The Texas Rangers open a three-game series at Fenway Park on Friday, giving Boston its next opportunity to halt the slide.