Boston Red Sox Cut 6-Year MLB Player During Blue Jays Series

The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays claimed the first two games of the series, winning 2-1 on Monday and 5-3 on Tuesday. Game 3 is slated to begin at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox are reportedly cutting a 6-year MLB pitcher from their active roster.

Boston Red Sox Cut 6-Year MLB Pitcher Seth Martinez During Blue Jays Series

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “Daily Red Sox pitching move: Alec Gamboa called up (as @tommycassell44 reported) to take Seth Martinez’s spot, source says.”

Cotillo added: “Martinez is out of options and is expected to be DFA.”

Martinez, 31, signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox on Jan. 8.

Martinez posted a 5.55 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and 49 strikeouts over 60 innings for the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate this season. Boston selected his contract on Sunday.

The right-hander made just one appearance with the Red Sox, allowing one earned run on two hits and a hit-by-pitch in one inning in Tuesday’s loss.

Looking at Seth Martinez’s Career

The Oakland Athletics selected Martinez in the 17th round (No. 502 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Arizona State.

Martinez never reached the majors with the Athletics. He made his MLB debut in 2021 as a member of the Astros.

The right-hander threw just three innings in the big leagues in 2021.

The next season, he recorded a strong 2.09 ERA over 38 2/3 innings with Houston.

He had a 5.23 ERA in 43 innings in 2023, and a 3.59 ERA over 52 2/3 innings in 2024 before being placed on waivers by Houston.

Martinez made six appearances for the Miami Marlins last year, recording a 5.40 ERA over 6 2/3 innings.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

Boston has lost its last four games.

With a 64-55 record, the Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team. They are nine games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.