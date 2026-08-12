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Boston Red Sox Cut 6-Year MLB Player During Blue Jays Series

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Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 01: Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy looks on from the dugout during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays claimed the first two games of the series, winning 2-1 on Monday and 5-3 on Tuesday. Game 3 is slated to begin at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox are reportedly cutting a 6-year MLB pitcher from their active roster.

Boston Red Sox Cut 6-Year MLB Pitcher Seth Martinez During Blue Jays Series

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Adley Rutschman #31 and Seth Martinez #51 of the Boston Red Sox walk to the dugout after the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “Daily Red Sox pitching move: Alec Gamboa called up (as @tommycassell44 reported) to take Seth Martinez’s spot, source says.”

Cotillo added: “Martinez is out of options and is expected to be DFA.”

Boston Red Sox Photo Day

GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Seth Martinez #51 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a picture during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 17, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Martinez, 31, signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox on Jan. 8.

Martinez posted a 5.55 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and 49 strikeouts over 60 innings for the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate this season. Boston selected his contract on Sunday.

The right-hander made just one appearance with the Red Sox, allowing one earned run on two hits and a hit-by-pitch in one inning in Tuesday’s loss.

Looking at Seth Martinez’s Career

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 27: Seth Martinez #40 of the Miami Marlins pitches in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park on August 27, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics selected Martinez in the 17th round (No. 502 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Arizona State.

Martinez never reached the majors with the Athletics. He made his MLB debut in 2021 as a member of the Astros.

Boston Red Sox Photo Day

GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Seth Martinez #51 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a picture during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 17, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The right-hander threw just three innings in the big leagues in 2021.

The next season, he recorded a strong 2.09 ERA over 38 2/3 innings with Houston.

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Seth Martinez #61 of the Houston Astros throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 09, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

He had a 5.23 ERA in 43 innings in 2023, and a 3.59 ERA over 52 2/3 innings in 2024 before being placed on waivers by Houston.

Martinez made six appearances for the Miami Marlins last year, recording a 5.40 ERA over 6 2/3 innings.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

Boston has lost its last four games.

With a 64-55 record, the Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team. They are nine games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Cut 6-Year MLB Player During Blue Jays Series

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