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Boston Red Sox Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran During Blue Jays Series

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Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on prior to the first pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are set to play the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 2 of a four-game set at Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays won the first game of the series 2-1 on Monday.

The Red Sox are expected to activate star catcher Adley Rutschman, whom Boston acquired from the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 3, before Tuesday’s game, according to multiple reports. As a corresponding move, it appears the Red Sox will cut a seven-year MLB veteran.

Boston Red Sox expected to Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran

Athletics v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 07: Jake Rogers #46 of the Boston Red Sox high-fives Caleb Durbin #5 after scoring a run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on August 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo wrote (X): “Red Sox haven’t yet announced roster moves but it appears Jake Rogers is the odd man out, as expected, with Adley Rutschman due back.”

UPDATE: The Red Sox have officially reinstated Rutschman from the IL and DFA’d Rogers, according to Cotillo.

Rogers is out of minor-league options, meaning Boston cannot option him to Triple-A. To remove the catcher from the active roster, the Red Sox will have to designate him for assignment.

Looking at Jake Rogers

Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 06: Jake Rogers #46 of the Boston Red Sox hits a sacrifice RBI fly against the Chicago White Sox during the twelfth inning at Fenway Park on August 06, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Red Sox acquired Rogers as part of the Rutschman trade with the Orioles. In exchange for the two catchers, Baltimore received right-handers Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Enddy Azocar, catcher Carlos Narváez and a player to be named later.

The Tigers designated Rogers for assignment after reinstating Javier Báez from the injured list late last month. The Tigers then traded Rogers to the Orioles.

Athletics v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MA – AUGUST 9: Catcher Jake Rogers #46 of the Boston Red Sox throws out Jonah Heim #15 of the Athletics on a ground ball in front of the plate during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on August 9, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Rogers hit just .161/.266/.301 with three home runs and nine RBI with the Tigers this season. He went 1-for-5 with the Orioles and 3-for-6 with the Red Sox.

The Houston Astros selected Rogers in the third round (No. 97 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Tulane.

The Astros traded Rogers, outfielder Daz Cameron and right-hander Franklin Perez to the Tigers as part of the Justin Verlander trade on Aug. 31, 2017. Nine seasons later, Rogers got the opportunity to play with Verlander, who signed a one-year deal with Detroit this past offseason and will retire after this season.

Rogers appeared in 35 games in 2019. He posted a poor .481 OPS in 128 plate appearances.

Rogers returned to the majors in 2021. That season, he posted a solid .239/.306/.496 slash line with six home runs and 17 RBI in 127 plate appearances across 38 games. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2022 season due to an injury.

Rogers had a decent .730 OPS over 107 games with Detroit in 2023. Then, he hit below .200 in each season from 2024-26, prompting the Tigers to designate him for assignment.

Rogers has hit well in the postseason. In 2024, he went 6-for-22 with a double, three walks and two RBI. He had just one plate appearance last postseason and collected a hit.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran During Blue Jays Series

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