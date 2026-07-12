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Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Makes Heartfelt Post During Mets Series

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ST. PETERSBURG, FL - MAY 25: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox walks back to the dugout after he flied out to center field with a man on during the fourth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 25, 2014 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will look to go for the sweep of the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 4-0 victory on Saturday.

Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyDavid Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox smiles after flying out deep in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on August 14, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts.

During their series with the Mets, Red Sox legend David Ortiz made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son.

There were over 5,600 likes on the post.

Ortiz wrote: “Bro l’m so proud of you happy birthday my dawg keep the line moving 🫶🏽🫡 @dangeloortiz34

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mishoskii: “future red sox WSMVP”

@reallyseard: “Bro got the same name as me, played me in little league back in the days, and bday is 4 days before mine😭”

@marisa3232: “Happy Birthday D’Angelo 🎉🎉🎉🎉”

@johnocean1: “Twins

David Ross and Derek Jeter were among the people to like Ortiz’s post.

GettyDavid Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox watches the game from the on deck circle during the first inning of their game with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 23, 2016 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

His son (D’Angelo) was picked in the 19th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Red Sox.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the organization.

Looking At Ortiz

GettyDavid Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox watches the pregame warm-ups prior to the start of the Spring Training Game against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 30, 2016 at the Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Florida.

Ortiz is one of the most beloved figures in Red Sox history.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins (before the final 14 in Boston).

During his time with the Red Sox, Ortiz made 10 All-Star Games (and won three World Series titles).

The 50-year-old retired after the 2016 MLB season.

Red Sox Right Now

GettyAnthony Seigler #48 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after his seventh inning two run home run against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 10, 2026 in New York City.

The Red Sox come into Sunday’s matchup as the third-place team in the American League East with a 45-48 record in 93 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 28-21 in 49 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Makes Heartfelt Post During Mets Series

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