Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Makes Heartfelt Post During Mets Series

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will look to go for the sweep of the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 4-0 victory on Saturday.

Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Makes Heartfelt Post

During their series with the Mets, Red Sox legend David Ortiz made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son.

There were over 5,600 likes on the post.

Ortiz wrote: “Bro l’m so proud of you happy birthday my dawg keep the line moving 🫶🏽🫡 @dangeloortiz34“

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mishoskii: “future red sox WSMVP”

@reallyseard: “Bro got the same name as me, played me in little league back in the days, and bday is 4 days before mine😭”

@marisa3232: “Happy Birthday D’Angelo 🎉🎉🎉🎉”

@johnocean1: “Twins”

David Ross and Derek Jeter were among the people to like Ortiz’s post.

His son (D’Angelo) was picked in the 19th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Red Sox.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the organization.

Looking At Ortiz

Ortiz is one of the most beloved figures in Red Sox history.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins (before the final 14 in Boston).

During his time with the Red Sox, Ortiz made 10 All-Star Games (and won three World Series titles).

The 50-year-old retired after the 2016 MLB season.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox come into Sunday’s matchup as the third-place team in the American League East with a 45-48 record in 93 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 28-21 in 49 games on the road).