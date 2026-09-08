Red Sox Make Decision on Adley Rutchman After Angels Victory

The Boston Red Sox have been having a fantastic second half of the season, and with the team looking to lock up one of the top Wild Card spots in the American League, they’ve rekindled their momentum again in recent times.

Their World Series hopes were boosted by a major trade deadline that saw them pick up the likes of Curtis Mead and Adley Rutschman, and now, they look like one of Major League Baseball’s most formidable teams. As of late, Rutschman has been red-hot, but after a series opening win against the Los Angeles Angels, the Red Sox have announced a massive change behind the plate.

Rutschman Out of the Red Sox Lineup Against Los Angeles

While Rutschman started his time with the Red Sox slow, he’s found his swing as of late, with seven hits in his last seven games including three home runs and five RBI in that time for the switch-hitting catcher. Monday against the Angels was one of his best performances of the season, with Rutschman going 1-4 with a key three-run home run to seal the 5-2 victory, Boston’s fifth-straight win, but on Tuesday, he was left out of the lineup as the team look to continue momentum.

In his place, the team will again turn to Connor Wong hitting ninth in the lineup, but with the team being red-hot as of late, there’s optimism that they can get Rutschman plenty of rest down the stretch as they look to build momentum heading into October.

Can the Red Sox Contend for a World Series in 2026?

Earlier in the season, many believed that this Red Sox team were dead and buried, but heading into the All-Star break, the team absolutely caught fire, and with key additions at the trade deadline, all of a sudden they look like one of the deepest and most well rounded teams in the sport.

Rutschman is a key piece of that potential success for Boston, and with him in the middle of the lineup, this team has depth, power and contact up and down the lineup, and with one of the best pitching rotations in all of baseball, there’s no doubting that no teams in the AL want to matchup with Boston when it matters most.

Since arriving in Boston, Rutschman is hitting just .188 overall with four home runs and nine RBI across 19 games played, but now that he’s gotten comfortable, given his abilities as a switch-hitter with one of the best gloves in baseball behind the plate, the Red Sox will see him as a key piece of what they want to do in 2026, and with recent play, there’s no shock that the team have World Series aspirations.