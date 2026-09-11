Boston Red Sox Make Sudden Jarren Duran Announcement Before Royals Series

On Friday night, the Boston Red Sox will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 6-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels (also at home) on Wednesday.

Jarren Duran (who started in left field) batted 7th.

He finished with two hits, one walk and two runs.

Boston Red Sox Make Sudden Jarren Duran Announcement

For Friday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 9/11 R. Anthony LF M. Gasper DH A. Rutschman C W. Abreu RF T. Story SS N. Sogard 1B C. Durbin 3B J. Duran CF I. Kiner-Falefa 2B S. Gray SP”

Duran is hitting 8th (and starting in center field).

The former All-Star comes into the night batting .207 with 107 hits, 20 home runs, 69 RBIs, 65 runs and 18 stolen bases in 137 games.

He is in the middle of his 6th MLB season (all with the Red Sox).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Friday

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Friday:

@_BSports_: “When was the last time Duran started a game in Center?”

@APeterson711934: “This might be one of my favorite lineups of the year, not in terms of like these being our best players but in terms of who’s available”

@fritzglc: “Let’s go, @RedSox! Bring on the Friday night in Fenway greens unifom magic! 🪄✨💚”

@celticsfreak50: “SEE YALL SOON!!!”

@McMoses98: “Imagine if they add Mead and Willson in place of Sogard and IKF, death lineup”

@Noah_Sayed529: “Plz win”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are currently the third-place team in the American League East with an 80-67 record in 147 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 36-36 in 72 games at Fenway Park in Boston).