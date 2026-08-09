Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision Before Athletics Series Finale

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Athletics at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 7-3 loss on Saturday.

Jarren Duran (who batted 8th) finished with three strikeouts in four at-bats.

UPDATE: The Red Sox lost 4-3.

Duran had no hits.

Red Sox Announced Duran Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “BOS Red Sox Lineup 08/09 1. Nick Sogard 3B 2. Ceddanne Rafaela CF 3. Wilyer Abreu DH 4. Willson Contreras 1B 5. Andruw Monasterio SS 6. Anthony Seigler 2B 7. Jarren Duran LF 8. Eli White RF 9. Jake Rogers C”

Duran has been moved up to the 7th spot in the order on Sunday.

He is currently batting .202 with 85 hits, 16 home runs, 60 RBIs, 52 runs and 17 stolen bases in 109 games.

The 29-year-old is in the middle of his 6th season at the MLB level (all with the Red Sox).

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have been among the best stories in all of the MLB this season.

After a slow start to the 2026 season (and firing manager Alex Cora), they have turned things around in a major way.

Right now, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 64-52 record in 116 games.

Over their last ten games, the Red Sox have gone 9-1 (and they are 29-30 in 59 games at home).

Following Sunday’s game with the Athletics, they will head to Canada for a series with the Toronto Blue Jays that starts on Monday night.

Looking At The Athletics Right Now

As for the Athletics, they are currently the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 46-71 record in 118 games.

They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten games (and are 25-35 in 60 games on the road).