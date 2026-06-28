Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision Before Yankees Game

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their four-game series with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 4-1 victory on Saturday (and are looking to go for the sweep).

Jarren Duran finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 6/28 N. Eaton LF C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B R. Gonzalez DH C. Durbin 3B A. Seigler 2B C. Wong C T. Cheng SS S. Gray SP”

Duran has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

He is currently batting .198 with 60 hits, 12 home runs, 38 RBIs, 38 runs and 12 stolen bases in 75 games.

The 29-year-old is in the middle of his sixth MLB season (all with the Red Sox).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Duran:

Tyler Milliken: “Nate Eaton with the start in left field over Jarren Duran. Very notable considering Duran just sat against the Rockies. Duran has a .581 OPS against lefties in 2026. Even worse than his .600 mark in 2025.”

Keagan Stiefel: “Jarren Duran is sitting despite you having a chance to sweep the New York Yankees. I’d be willing to bet there are both baseball and non-baseball reasons for that.”

Matthew Boyle: “Time to trade Jarren Duran if they’re serious about fixing the team long term. He doesn’t fit in this current team. Decent player but sticks out like a sore thumb in Boston. He probably fits better in some other organizations. I say that as someone who also feels very badly for all the personal stuff Duran has been through in life, and is rooting for him to succeed, but when Roman Anthony is back eventually then Duran will not have a spot barring other injuries and honestly that’s no way to build a team. And good to see Romy Gonzalez back.”

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are at the bottom of the American League East with a 35-46 record in 81 games.

They have gone 15-25 in 40 games at Fenway Park.