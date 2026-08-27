Orioles Announce Decision on Ex-Red Sox Prospect Acquired at Trade Deadline

Kyson Witherspoon’s breakout run in the Baltimore Orioles system hit a wall Wednesday, when the 22-year-old right-hander landed on High-A Frederick’s injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

One of the two pitching prospects at the center of Baltimore’s blockbuster trade deadline deal that sent catcher Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox was hitting his stride in his new organization, and the sudden setback raises questions about how it affects his climb toward the majors.

Baltimore Sun Orioles beat writer Jacob Calvin Meyer first reported the placement, detailing the shoulder impingement diagnosis and noting Witherspoon carried a 4.22 ERA across 89 2/3 innings this season. The Baltimore Banner‘s Andy Kostka and MASN‘s Roch Kubatko each confirmed the move, though none of the reports included a specific recovery timetable.

Witherspoon had been dominant since arriving in the Orioles system. Over three High-A starts for Frederick, he posted a 1.26 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings, a stretch that included a five-inning no-hit outing with eight strikeouts on Aug. 21. That performance had scouts buzzing about the return Baltimore landed in the deal that sent Rutschman to Boston.

Witherspoon’s Path to the Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore acquired Witherspoon, right-hander Anthony Eyanson, outfielder Enddy Azocar, catcher Carlos Narvaez and a player to be named later from the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 3, sending catchers Adley Rutschman and Jake Rogers, plus cash, back to Boston. Witherspoon was immediately assigned to Frederick.

He had been regarded as one of the better lower-level arms in Boston’s farm system, even with uneven results in his first professional season. Witherspoon went 3-5 with a 4.78 ERA over 75 1/3 innings for High-A Greenville before the deal.

Why the Red Sox Drafted Kyson Witherspoon

Boston selected Witherspoon 15th overall in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma, betting on a pitcher who’d only recently converted from shortstop. Red Sox area scout Fred Petersen pushed hard for the pick, describing a fastball that sat in the mid-90s and touched higher without fading deep into starts.

“He gets to velocity really easy. He’s 94, 95 right out of the gate, and he gets it up to 97, 98,” Petersen said of the right-hander’s arm, according to The Boston Globe. “That’s what makes him really intriguing — how athletic he is, how fast the arm is, and how he can maintain the velocity.”

Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson backed that assessment, projecting Witherspoon as a potential frontline starter once his command caught up to his stuff. Witherspoon closed his junior season with a 2.65 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 95 innings, numbers that made him a first-team All-American and a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist before Boston signed him for a bonus just under slot value.

Witherspoon was primarily a shortstop growing up in the Jacksonville, Florida, area and barely pitched in high school, going undrafted out of Duncan U. Fletcher High School in 2022. He didn’t fully commit to the mound until junior college, then rebuilt his arsenal into a five-pitch mix after transferring to Oklahoma alongside his identical twin brother, Malachi, whom Detroit selected in the same 2025 draft.

That transformation from part-time pitcher to first-rounder explains why evaluators wanted him in the Aug. 3 trade. Now the shoulder issue interrupts a prospect who looked like the early standout of the Rutschman deal. Baltimore has not announced a timetable for his return.