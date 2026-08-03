Red Sox Sacrifice Top 2 Pitching Prospects to Land Adley Rutschman

The Boston Red Sox traded four prospects and a major-league catcher to the Baltimore Orioles to acquire three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman according to a report by Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.

Included in the stunning package were the Red Sox’ top two pitching prospects, as rated by MLB Pipeline.

The package heading to Baltimore consists of right-handed pitchers Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, outfielders Enddy Azocar and Harold Rivas, and major league catcher Carlos Narvaez.

The trade, finalized Monday, represents Boston’s aggressive posture in the acquisition market and willingness to sacrifice significant prospect capital for a bat at a premium defensive position heading into the final stretch of the season.

Rutschman, 26, remains under contract only through the end of this season and offers both offensive production and elite framing behind the plate. The Orioles faced ongoing uncertainty about extending their former organizational cornerstone and chose to move him in exchange for young talent spanning multiple years of competitive development and organizational depth. Baltimore prioritizes controllable pitching and long-term positional prospects in the deal while Boston consolidates a position that had been offensively weak even throughout the team’s current hot streak.

The Pitching Prospects Boston Surrendered

Anthony Eyanson stands as the crown jewel of the package. The 21-year-old LSU product was drafted 87th overall in 2025 and signed for $1.75 million above slot, signaling Boston’s confidence in his ceiling despite the mid-round selection. In 2026, his professional debut exploded with dominance. Eyanson posted a 1.32 ERA across 68.1 innings between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland with 94 strikeouts. He earned SAL Pitcher of the Month honors and Futures Game selection. His fastball sits mid-90s and touches 100 mph, complemented by a plus-plus slider that generates consistent empty swings. He projects as a potential mid-rotation starter with an ETA around mid-2027.

Kyson Witherspoon, also 21, arrived as Boston’s first-round pick (15th overall) in 2025 after a standout Oklahoma junior season that produced a 10-4 record with 124 strikeouts. The 6-foot-2 right-hander signed for $5 million. In his High-A debut at Greenville, Witherspoon worked through mechanical adjustments implemented by Boston’s organization but demonstrated high-end velocity (94-99 mph) and multiple breaking pitches throughout the season. Despite an uneven first pro year, his ceiling projects as high as a frontline starter, with a late-2027 timeline for readiness.

Youth, Depth, and Major-League Insurance

Enddy Azocar, 19, broke out in 2026 after struggling in 2025. The Venezuelan outfielder posted a .295 average at Low-A before earning promotion to High-A Greenville. Ranked as high as No. 6 in Boston’s system by Prospects Live, Azocar displays five-tool potential with legitimate center-field upside and 20-plus home run projection.

Harold Rivas, 18, represents pure lottery-ticket upside. The Venezuelan signed for $950,000 as an international free agent in January 2025, among Boston’s highest IFA bonuses. Early professional numbers remain modest, but his combination of speed, athleticism, and power potential justifies the investment.

Carlos Narvaez, 27, provides immediate major-league depth. The Venezuelan catcher finished sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2025 after establishing himself defensively with excellent pitch framing and game-calling. He’s dealt with an offseason knee surgery but offers the Orioles established catching depth or a platoon option while Boston consolidates resources around Rutschman’s superior offensive profile.

The deal reflects Boston’s aggressive posture in win-now mode heading into the stretch run. By parting with two controllable, high-upside starting pitchers and three position prospects spanning multiple development phases, the Red Sox prioritize Rutschman’s proven production at a premium position where elite defensive talent commands premium value in any market.