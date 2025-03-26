Fallout From ‘One of the Wilder Spring Training Days in Club History’ Concludes for Red Sox

The saga that began with what veteran Boston Globe baseball writer Dan Shaughnessy called “one of the wilder spring training days in club history” officially came to an end Thursday when Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Rafael Devers would serve as the team’s primary designated hitter in 2025.

“Alex is going to play third,” said Cora on WEEI Boston Thursday. “Raffy’s going to DH. We all are in the winning business. He understands that.”

On February 15th, veteran Gold Glove infielder Alex Bregman signed with Boston as a free agent, sparking immediate speculation about his position and potential replacement for Red Sox veteran Devers at third base, who has been the team’s de facto face for several years, thanks in large part to the 10-year contract worth $313.5 million he signed in 2023.

His 12 errors in 2024 marked an improvement from the 19 he made in 2023, but Devers still led American League third basemen in errors for the seventh consecutive year.

“Third base is my position. It’s what I’ve played,” said Devers through an interpreter on February 18th. “I don’t know what their [the club’s] plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear what my desires were, and whatever happens from here, I don’t know.”

When asked if it was his desire to play third base in 2025, Devers responded, “Like I said before, my position is third base. I don’t know how they want to go about it, or what they want to do.”

A Reluctant Spring for the Red Sox Veteran

If Devers had any motivation to play third base in 2025, his efforts in camp certainly did not show it. His first appearance in a spring training game was repeatedly delayed due to concerns about both his shoulders, and while he took ground balls at third, the majority of his time at camp was spent on “backfields” taking live batting practices. Cora told reporters this spring that Devers did not do any swinging over the offseason to strengthen his shoulders.

He eventually made his debut on March 15th. Devers ultimately appeared in just five spring training games—all as a DH— batting .214 (3-for-14) with zero home runs and two runs batted in.

Starting Bregman at third base allows top prospect Kristian Campbell, who was recently added to Boston’s Opening Day roster, to take over as the Red Sox’s starting second baseman.

While it can be assumed Devers is accepting his new role with the Red Sox begrudgingly, he has spoken publicly about being bothered about his portrayal as a “me first” player.

“It’s been different [this spring],” Devers said in a report by The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey on March 13th. “For me, it’s been kind of sad that I’ve been put out there as someone bad for the organization or not about this organization. But I’ve matured a lot during this, and I’m ready to move forward.”