Red Sox Make Eye-Opening Move with Top Prospect Before Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox‘s stunning turnaround has put them in a position to make some big moves ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. We’ve already seen the team pick up Curtis Mead in a deal with the Washington Nationals, but he immediately suffered a wrist injury that landed him on the injured list, so it looks like more moves could be on the horizon.

Even though Mead’s arrival will shore up Boston’s middle infield, the team is reportedly looking for more help at this spot. Of course, it’s also worth noting that the team’s top prospect, Franklin Arias, appears to be a budding star at the shortstop position, but for his upcoming contest at Triple-A with the Worcester Red Sox, the team opted to make an interesting move involving him.

Franklin Arias Starting at Second Base in Triple-A

Much has been made about Boston’s farm system over the past couple of years, as it has seen guys like Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell all graduate to the majors. Whether it be due to injuries or poor play, though, none of those guys have really managed to find their way in the pros.

The good news is that Arias is rocketing his way through the minors as he attempts to find his way to the pros. The 20-year-old phenom was ripping the cover off the ball at Double-A this season, as he hit .318 with 19 home runs and 52 RBIs before recently getting promoted to Triple-A. While he’s hitting just .150 through his first five games at Triple-A, Arias’ strong play has made him the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

With both Mayer and Trevor Story on the injured list, Boston is looking for more help at the shortstop position ahead of the trade deadline. However, some fans are wondering if they could simply promote Arias to the majors, given how productive he’s been in the minors this year. With the deadline just days away, though, the Sox are opting to use Arias at second base in Triple-A for his upcoming contest on Friday night.

“Interesting development in Worcester, Franklin Arias is starting at second base today,” Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic shared in a post on X. “He started five games at second in Portland earlier this season (along with 56 at SS), but this marks his first Triple-A start at second.”

Red Sox’s Franklin Arias Move Leaves Fans Scratching Their Heads

This is a pretty unique move for Boston to be making, and the timing is tough to ignore with the deadline just days away. With Mead joining Story and Mayer on the injured list, the Sox need help at both second base and shortstop. Arias is a skilled shortstop, and there haven’t been many conversations about potentially moving him off that spot at any point, so why do it right after promoting him to Triple-A?

The Red Sox could conceivably be preparing to promote him, or it could just be adding another wrinkle to his development plan. Given his billing as one of the top prospects in baseball, he almost certainly won’t be getting dealt, but again, the timing of the move has left folks confused. As a result, Arias’ status will be worth keeping tabs on over the next few days in the wake of this intriguing decision.