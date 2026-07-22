Red Sox Ace Garrett Crochet Gives Concerning Injury Update

For the Boston Red Sox, the hope had to be that what we saw out of Garrett Crochet in 2025–and in 2024 with the White Sox before that–was his new normal, not an aberration. After all, before he started 32 games in both of those season, Crochet’s career had been defined by injuries, having lost all of 2022 to Tommy John surgery, and most of 2023 to a shoulder injury. That history was part of the risk when the Red Sox made the blockbuster trade for Crochet two winters ago.

And that history is coloring the approach Boston is taking on Crochet now, as he deals with another shoulder injury, plus a lat injury as well. Crochet has not pitched since late April and was placed on the 60-dfay disabled list last month.

As with the Roman Anthony situation, the Red Sox originally downplayed the severity of Crochet’s injury, but nearly three months into his rehab and recovery, there is no end in sight for Crochet–and he is not even sure there will be one here in 2026.

Garrett Crochet Might Not Return for Red Sox in 2026

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Crochet revealed that he does feel he is getting stronger. That, certainly, is good news for the Red Sox. He also said his own history is cause for caution, but added that the team’s training staff has not told him what markers he needs to hit in ordered to be cleared to being throwing again and return to the mound.

“To be honest, I don’t really have an idea,” Crochet said, via MassLive. “I think just with the setbacks that I had in the past, we’ve been rightfully cautious. For me, I’m just kind of doing what I’m asked.”

That’s a confusing enough update as it is. But Crochet was also asked whether he was sure he would be back again in 2026 at all.

“It’s tough to say,” he said. “I’m not gonna make a claim like that.”

Garrett Crochet Did Not Expect Extended Absence

Fans have certainly felt the frustration of the Red Sox’s handling of Crochet’s injury, but it does seem that Crochet is frustrated by the situation, too. Not so much with the team, just with the way injuries have launched back into prominence in his career.

The shoulder is the big problem, according to Crochet, who labeled the lat issue as, “super minor.”

Again addressing the possibility of not returning in 2026, he said, “I understand why you asked the question. It sucks, though, because I remember when I went on the IL originally, I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll just miss one start. And then the way that the injury just kind of matured, especially with the setback following the first ramp — it matured to a place where it’s just completely different from the original diagnosis, which sucks, but the shoulder’s complex like that.”

Red Sox Facing Trade Deadline Decisions

The frustration for the Red Sox faithful has been offset by the fact that the team has gone on a 14-game winning streak that has vaulted it back into contention. The starting pitching has proven to be deep and reliable, but getting Garrett Crochet back for the stretch run could be critical to securing a place in the playoffs and perhaps going on a deep run into October.

The Red Sox will need to make decisions on what to do with the roster soon, as the MLB trade deadline looms in less than three weeks.