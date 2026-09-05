Red Sox Get Good News on Garrett Crochet Amid Orioles Series

The Boston Red Sox got a notable update on the pitching front this week. Garrett Crochet threw 16 pitches in a bullpen session Friday at Camden Yards, according to USA Today’s Gabe Lacques, his first time working off a mound since a setback in May derailed his recovery from shoulder inflammation. It’s been nearly three months since Boston had anything encouraging to report on their ace.

The session doesn’t guarantee a return this season, but with only a few weeks left on the schedule, it opens a real path for Crochet to factor into the stretch run or even the postseason.

What Crochet’s Bullpen Session Means for Boston

Interim manager Chad Tracy addressed the milestone directly. He framed it as an important step without overselling where things stand.

“The fact he got on the mound today and threw is a really good sign,” Tracy said.

Crochet hasn’t pitched for Boston since April 25. That’s when he delivered six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles before shoulder soreness sent him to the injured list. He’d previously progressed to mound work in May, only to be shut down again. That history explains why the team will watch closely for any lingering effects following Friday’s outing.

If Crochet clears that test, the next steps would likely include another bullpen session, live batting practice, or potentially a rehab assignment. Time is limited to complete that full progression. But Tracy hasn’t ruled it out.

“The goal is to get him, by the end of the season, out there, if he can,” Tracy said.

The Version of Crochet Boston Is Hoping For

Crochet has struggled in a small sample this year, posting a 6.30 ERA across six starts. That’s a steep drop from his dominant 2025 season, when he finished second in AL Cy Young voting after posting a 2.59 ERA and leading the majors with 255 strikeouts across 205 1/3 innings.

Given the shortened timeline remaining, a traditional starting role may not be realistic even if Crochet does return. A shorter role could still make him a real weapon down the stretch, whether that’s working multiple innings out of the bullpen, matching up against tough left-handed lineups, or bridging innings behind a starter.

Crochet isn’t the only arm trending in the right direction. Tanner Houck completed a simulated game and is set to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland, continuing his own recovery from 2025 Tommy John surgery. Johan Oviedo, sidelined since April with a flexor tendon strain, could also begin a rehab assignment soon.

Tracy summed up why all of this matters heading into the final stretch.

“As you get beat up and you need help, having guys of that caliber of big league talent, if you can get them there, it would be important down the stretch,” Tracy said.

Final Word for the Red Sox

None of these returns are guaranteed yet, and Boston isn’t banking on any of them just yet. But Crochet getting back on a mound represents real progress after months of uncertainty.

The next few days will say a lot about whether his shoulder can hold up. If it does, Boston’s pitching staff could look a lot different by October.