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Boston Red Sox Announce Garrett Crochet News Before Orioles Series

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Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on September 19, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are one step closer to getting left-hander Garrett Crochet back.

Crochet, who has been on the injured list since late May due to a shoulder injury, will throw a bullpen session in Boston on Friday, according to manager Chad Tracy.

Via The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey on X: A big step for Garrett Crochet: On Friday he is throwing his first bullpen session, per Chad Tracy.

Boston Red Sox Announce Garrett Crochet News Before Orioles Series

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox walks off the mound after being removed from the eighth inning of game one of the American League Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Crochet, the 2025 AL Cy Young award runner-up, is expected to return as a reliever later this month.

Before landing on the IL, Crochet posted a a rough 6.30 ERA in 40 innings across six starts.

Crochet clearly wasn’t feeling 100% before landing on the IL, as he posted an outstanding 2.59 ERA with 255 strikeouts over 205 1/3 innings last year en route to being named the AL Cy Young runner-up.

Looking at Garrett Crochet’s Career

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on September 19, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Red Sox acquired Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for cahtcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, third baseman Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez after the 2024 season.

Crochet made his MLB debut with the White Sox back in 2020. He originally pitched as a reliever before becoming a starter in 2024.

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 2: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Fenway Park on September 2, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The southpaw posted a 3.58 ERA over 146 innings with Chicago in 2024 before being dealt to Boston.

Crochet has a career 3.17 ERA with 586 strikeouts over 454 1/3 innings.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 31: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after scoring during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on August 31, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

The Red Sox lost the final two games of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners after winning Game 1 this week.

Boston has lost six of its last 10 games. Before the Mariners series, the Red Sox lost three of four games against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 31: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after defeating the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on August 31, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

The Red Sox are the second AL Wild Card team with a 75-65 record. They are 4 1/2 games back of the first Wild Card team, the Yankees.

In the American League East standings, Boston trails the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by nine games.

The Red Sox are set to begin a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Thursday night.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Announce Garrett Crochet News Before Orioles Series

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