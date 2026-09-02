The Boston Red Sox are one step closer to getting left-hander Garrett Crochet back.

Crochet, who has been on the injured list since late May due to a shoulder injury, will throw a bullpen session in Boston on Friday, according to manager Chad Tracy.

Via The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey on X: A big step for Garrett Crochet: On Friday he is throwing his first bullpen session, per Chad Tracy.

Boston Red Sox Announce Garrett Crochet News Before Orioles Series

Crochet, the 2025 AL Cy Young award runner-up, is expected to return as a reliever later this month.

Before landing on the IL, Crochet posted a a rough 6.30 ERA in 40 innings across six starts.

Crochet clearly wasn’t feeling 100% before landing on the IL, as he posted an outstanding 2.59 ERA with 255 strikeouts over 205 1/3 innings last year en route to being named the AL Cy Young runner-up.

Looking at Garrett Crochet’s Career

The Red Sox acquired Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for cahtcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, third baseman Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez after the 2024 season.

Crochet made his MLB debut with the White Sox back in 2020. He originally pitched as a reliever before becoming a starter in 2024.

The southpaw posted a 3.58 ERA over 146 innings with Chicago in 2024 before being dealt to Boston.

Crochet has a career 3.17 ERA with 586 strikeouts over 454 1/3 innings.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox lost the final two games of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners after winning Game 1 this week.

Boston has lost six of its last 10 games. Before the Mariners series, the Red Sox lost three of four games against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox are the second AL Wild Card team with a 75-65 record. They are 4 1/2 games back of the first Wild Card team, the Yankees.

In the American League East standings, Boston trails the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by nine games.

The Red Sox are set to begin a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Thursday night.