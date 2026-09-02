TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on September 19, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Crochet made his MLB debut with the White Sox back in 2020. He originally pitched as a reliever before becoming a starter in 2024.
The southpaw posted a 3.58 ERA over 146 innings with Chicago in 2024 before being dealt to Boston.
Crochet has a career 3.17 ERA with 586 strikeouts over 454 1/3 innings.
Boston Red Sox Right Now
The Red Sox lost the final two games of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners after winning Game 1 this week.
Boston has lost six of its last 10 games. Before the Mariners series, the Red Sox lost three of four games against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
The Red Sox are the second AL Wild Card team with a 75-65 record. They are 4 1/2 games back of the first Wild Card team, the Yankees.
In the American League East standings, Boston trails the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by nine games.
The Red Sox are set to begin a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Thursday night.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Boston Red Sox announced an update on left-hander Garrett Crochet before their upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Boston Red Sox Announce Garrett Crochet News Before Orioles Series