Boston Red Sox Announce Unfortunate Garrett Whitlock News During Blue Jays Series

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “Whitlock said he doesn’t think it’s anything structural but the pain has been “building” for a couple weeks. It hit a point of at least some concern last night when he was warming up.”

UPDATE: Whitlock is headed to the IL, according to Cotillo.

Cotillo wrote on X: “Sources: Garrett Whitlock going to the IL and Greg Weissert joining Red Sox today.”

Looking at Boston Red Sox Right-handed pitcher Garrett Whitlock

Whitlock has had an outstanding season with Boston. The 30-year-old right-hander has posted 1.5 bWAR and a 2.05 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 44 innings across 45 outings in 2026.

Whitlock missed time on the IL earlier in the year, but it wasn’t elbow-related. Boston placed him on the IL on May 28 with left knee inflammation. He returned to the Red Sox’s active roster on June 9.

The New York Yankees selected Whitlock in the 18th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Boston claimed Whitlock off waivers from New York in the 2020-21 offseason. Whitlock immediately made the Yankees regret letting him go by posting a 1.96 ERA with 81 strikeouts over 73 1/3 innings in 2021.

In his six-season career, Whitlock has recorded a 2.99 ERA with 392 strikeouts over 357 2/3 innings.

Boston signed Whitlock to a four-year, $18.75 million contract extension on April 10, 2022. He is being paid $7.5 million this year.

Next season, Whitlock has an $8.25 million club option. He has a $10.5 million club option in 2028. He will officially be a free agent after the 2028 season if Boston exercises both options.